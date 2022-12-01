Lirik Lagu Free Love - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Free Love - HONNE

Imagine a house

Way up on a hill

Dog in the yard

The trees in the fields

It's next to the water

It's the prettiest scene

With white picket fences

Or maybe soft green

As wonderful as this all seems

This is beyond our means

It's just a dream

It's just a dream

I can't get you all that stuff

But I can give you all my love

Free love

Free love

Are the simple things enough?

I got to give you all my love

Free love

Free love

Oh, free love

Imagine a place where we can be free

There's no one for miles, it's just you and me

We might have kids

Maybe three

But twins could be cool

That would do it for me

As wonderful as this all seems

This is beyond our means

It's just a dream

It's just a dream

I can't get you all that stuff

But I can give you all my love

Free love

Free love

Are the simple things enough?

I got to give you all my love

Free love

Free love

Oh, free love

I can't get you all that stuff

But I can give you all my love

Free love (free love, free love)

Free love (free love, free love)

Are the simple things enough?

I got to give you all my love

Free love

Free love

Oh, free love

Credit