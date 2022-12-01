Lirik Lagu Free Love - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Free Love - HONNE
Imagine a house
Way up on a hill
Dog in the yard
The trees in the fields
It's next to the water
It's the prettiest scene
With white picket fences
Or maybe soft green
As wonderful as this all seems
This is beyond our means
It's just a dream
It's just a dream
I can't get you all that stuff
But I can give you all my love
Free love
Free love
Are the simple things enough?
I got to give you all my love
Free love
Free love
Oh, free love
Imagine a place where we can be free
There's no one for miles, it's just you and me
We might have kids
Maybe three
But twins could be cool
That would do it for me
As wonderful as this all seems
This is beyond our means
It's just a dream
It's just a dream
I can't get you all that stuff
But I can give you all my love
Free love
Free love
Are the simple things enough?
I got to give you all my love
Free love
Free love
Oh, free love
I can't get you all that stuff
But I can give you all my love
Free love (free love, free love)
Free love (free love, free love)
Are the simple things enough?
I got to give you all my love
Free love
Free love
Oh, free love
Credit
Artikel Pilihan