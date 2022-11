Lirik Lagu Love - Keyshia Cole

I used to think that I wasn't fine enough

And I used to think that I wasn't wild enough

But I won't waste my time tryin' to figure out

Why you playing games—what's this all about?

And I can't believe you're hurting me

I met your girl, what a difference

What you see in her you ain't seen in me

But I guess it was all just make believe