Lirik Lagu Jiggle Jiggle - Jason Derulo dan Louis Theroux, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jiggle Jiggle - Jason Derülo dan Louis Theroux
Ooh, babe
(I di-, I have rapped in a program, I did)
(A "Weird Weekend's" episode about rap)
(Can you remember any of the rap that you did?)
My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds
I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know
Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it
Six feet two in a compact, no slack
But luckily the seats go back
I got a knack to relax in my mind
Sipping some red, red wine
Uh-ha, all this caviar hard to digest
Money long like receipts from CVS
Mean, I'm not stressed, you're too fine, I guess
Got too much ass, can't be dеpressed
Your friend camе to dinner now she DTF
But I stick with you, baby, like Weezy F
'Cause when we first met, I was broke as fu**
But now you made love to a real baller
My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds
I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure (wiggle, wiggle)
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know (oh babe)
Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it
Six feet two in a compact, no slack
But luckily the seats go back
I got a knack to relax in my mind
Sipping some red, red wine
She got that red cup with the Henny in it (yeah)
Her jeans so tight, I see your kitty in it (uh)
She pulled up, skrrt, that's a Bentley, ain't it?
(Ayo stink) she got an OnlyFans, but she independent
Ayo, baby got a back like J.Lo (J.Lo)
And you know it's a hit when I go
Jason Derulo
My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds (no, it don't)
I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know
Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it
Six feet two in a compact, no slack
But luckily the seats go back
I got a knack to relax in my mind
Sipping some red, red wine (re-red wine)
Oh, girl (hey, girl)
Do you mind if I sing to you, baby?
Ooh, babe, ooh
