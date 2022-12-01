Lirik Lagu Jiggle Jiggle - Jason Derulo dan Louis Theroux, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jiggle Jiggle - Jason Derülo dan Louis Theroux

Ooh, babe

(I di-, I have rapped in a program, I did)

(A "Weird Weekend's" episode about rap)

(Can you remember any of the rap that you did?)

My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds

I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure

It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know

Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it

Six feet two in a compact, no slack

But luckily the seats go back

I got a knack to relax in my mind

Sipping some red, red wine

Uh-ha, all this caviar hard to digest

Money long like receipts from CVS

Mean, I'm not stressed, you're too fine, I guess

Got too much ass, can't be dеpressed

Your friend camе to dinner now she DTF

But I stick with you, baby, like Weezy F

'Cause when we first met, I was broke as fu**

But now you made love to a real baller

My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds

I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure (wiggle, wiggle)

It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know (oh babe)

Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it

Six feet two in a compact, no slack

But luckily the seats go back

I got a knack to relax in my mind

Sipping some red, red wine

She got that red cup with the Henny in it (yeah)

Her jeans so tight, I see your kitty in it (uh)

She pulled up, skrrt, that's a Bentley, ain't it?

(Ayo stink) she got an OnlyFans, but she independent

Ayo, baby got a back like J.Lo (J.Lo)

And you know it's a hit when I go

Jason Derulo

My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds (no, it don't)

I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure

It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know

Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it

Six feet two in a compact, no slack

But luckily the seats go back

I got a knack to relax in my mind

Sipping some red, red wine (re-red wine)

Oh, girl (hey, girl)

Do you mind if I sing to you, baby?

Ooh, babe, ooh

Credit