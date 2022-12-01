Lirik Lagu Jiggle Jiggle - Jason Derulo dan Louis Theroux, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
1 Desember 2022, 01:20 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Jiggle Jiggle.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Jiggle Jiggle. /Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians

 

Lirik Lagu Jiggle Jiggle - Jason Derülo dan Louis Theroux

Ooh, babe
(I di-, I have rapped in a program, I did)
(A "Weird Weekend's" episode about rap)
(Can you remember any of the rap that you did?)

My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds
I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know
Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it
Six feet two in a compact, no slack
But luckily the seats go back
I got a knack to relax in my mind
Sipping some red, red wine

Uh-ha, all this caviar hard to digest
Money long like receipts from CVS
Mean, I'm not stressed, you're too fine, I guess
Got too much ass, can't be dеpressed
Your friend camе to dinner now she DTF
But I stick with you, baby, like Weezy F
'Cause when we first met, I was broke as fu**
But now you made love to a real baller

My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds
I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure (wiggle, wiggle)
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know (oh babe)
Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it
Six feet two in a compact, no slack
But luckily the seats go back
I got a knack to relax in my mind
Sipping some red, red wine

She got that red cup with the Henny in it (yeah)
Her jeans so tight, I see your kitty in it (uh)
She pulled up, skrrt, that's a Bentley, ain't it?
(Ayo stink) she got an OnlyFans, but she independent
Ayo, baby got a back like J.Lo (J.Lo)
And you know it's a hit when I go
Jason Derulo

My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds (no, it don't)
I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know
Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it
Six feet two in a compact, no slack
But luckily the seats go back
I got a knack to relax in my mind
Sipping some red, red wine (re-red wine)

Oh, girl (hey, girl)
Do you mind if I sing to you, baby?
Ooh, babe, ooh

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

