Lirik Lagu Day 1 – Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Day 1 – Honne

You'll always be my day one

Day zero when I was no one

I'm nothing by myself

You and no one else

Thankful you're my day one

Thankful you're my

I got lucky

Finding you

I won big the day I came across you

'Cause when you're with me

I don't feel blue

Not a day goes by that I would not redo

Everybody wants to love

It's easy when you try hard enough

(That's right)

You'll always be my day one

Day zero when I was no one

I'm nothing by myself

You and no one else

Thankful you're my day one

I'm thankful you're my day one

When I first met you

It just felt right

It's like I met a copy of myself that night

I don't believe in fate as such

But we were meant to be together, that's my hunch

Everybody wants true love

It's out there if you look hard enough, enough, enough

You'll always be my day one

Day zero when I was no one

I'm nothing by myself

You and no one else

Thankful you're my day one

Hour by hour

Minute by minute

I got mad love for you and you know it

I would never leave you on your own

I just want you to know