Lirik Lagu Me and You - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's one small step for man
One giant leap for mankind
You came into my life with no warning
Like a flash of light
And I was doing fine but as you came in
I watch my future rewrite
I'm not ready, I am not prepared
I was so steady, on my feet but now I'm up in the air
It's just you and me
With the world beneath our feet
We can see for miles up here
We can go wild up here
It's just me and you
Now we're taking in the view
We can spend the rest of our days
Way up here, just me and you
See, I like you a lot
You make me buzz like an astronaut
These feels I can't shake off
I'm in your orbit and I will never drop
I'm so ready you take me as I am
You're worth every penny, yeah I'll pay all I can
