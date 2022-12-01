Lirik Lagu Me and You - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me and You - HONNE

It's one small step for man

One giant leap for mankind

You came into my life with no warning

Like a flash of light

And I was doing fine but as you came in

I watch my future rewrite

I'm not ready, I am not prepared

I was so steady, on my feet but now I'm up in the air

It's just you and me

With the world beneath our feet

We can see for miles up here

We can go wild up here

It's just me and you

Now we're taking in the view

We can spend the rest of our days

Way up here, just me and you

See, I like you a lot

You make me buzz like an astronaut

These feels I can't shake off

I'm in your orbit and I will never drop

I'm so ready you take me as I am

You're worth every penny, yeah I'll pay all I can

It's just you and me

With the world beneath our feet

We can see for miles up here

We can go wild up here

It's just me and you

Now we're taking in the view

We can spend the rest of our days

Way up here just me and you

I'm not ready, I am not prepared

I was so steady

On my feet but now I'm up in the air

It's just you and me

With the world beneath our feet

We can see for miles up here

We can go wild up here

It's just me and you

Now we're taking in the view

We can spend the rest of our days

Way up here just me and you