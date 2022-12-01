Lirik Lagu Me and You - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Me and You - HONNE

It's one small step for man
One giant leap for mankind

You came into my life with no warning
Like a flash of light
And I was doing fine but as you came in
I watch my future rewrite

I'm not ready, I am not prepared
I was so steady, on my feet but now I'm up in the air

It's just you and me
With the world beneath our feet
We can see for miles up here
We can go wild up here
It's just me and you
Now we're taking in the view
We can spend the rest of our days
Way up here, just me and you

See, I like you a lot
You make me buzz like an astronaut
These feels I can't shake off
I'm in your orbit and I will never drop

I'm so ready you take me as I am
You're worth every penny, yeah I'll pay all I can

It's just you and me
With the world beneath our feet
We can see for miles up here
We can go wild up here
It's just me and you
Now we're taking in the view
We can spend the rest of our days
Way up here just me and you

I'm not ready, I am not prepared
I was so steady
On my feet but now I'm up in the air

It's just you and me
With the world beneath our feet
We can see for miles up here
We can go wild up here
It's just me and you
Now we're taking in the view
We can spend the rest of our days
Way up here just me and you

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
3

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
4

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Iran vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
7

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
8

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Prancis di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Usai Gugat Cerai, Bupati Purwakarta Blak-blakan Sindir Dedi Mulyadi: Sia Teh Teu Boga Kaera
10

Aksi Injak Jersey Viral di Media Sosial, Lionel Messi Diburu oleh Raja Tinju Dunia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Brebes

Kementrian BUMN Kembali Rekrutmen Bersama Batch 2 Tahun 2022, Ikuti Syarat dan Cara Pendaftarannya

Kementrian BUMN Kembali Rekrutmen Bersama Batch 2 Tahun 2022, Ikuti Syarat dan Cara Pendaftarannya

1 Desember 2022, 04:37 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Lafalkan Bacaan Tahlil dan Yasin Di Malam Jumat, Urutan Lengkap Disertai Dengan Bahasa Latin

Lafalkan Bacaan Tahlil dan Yasin Di Malam Jumat, Urutan Lengkap Disertai Dengan Bahasa Latin

1 Desember 2022, 04:35 WIB

Zona Priangan

Wanita Asal Oregon Ini Melahirkan Bayi Kembar dari Embrio yang Dibekukan Lebih dari 30 Tahun yang Lalu

Wanita Asal Oregon Ini Melahirkan Bayi Kembar dari Embrio yang Dibekukan Lebih dari 30 Tahun yang Lalu

1 Desember 2022, 04:33 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Kode Redeem The Spike Volleyball Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tuntaskan Permainannya Datapatkan Hadiahnya

Ini Kode Redeem The Spike Volleyball Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tuntaskan Permainannya Datapatkan Hadiahnya

1 Desember 2022, 04:33 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Modern Warships Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim Sekarang Juga

Kode Redeem Modern Warships Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim Sekarang Juga

1 Desember 2022, 04:32 WIB

Desk Jabar

Tunisia Kalahkan Juara Dunia 2018 Prancis 1-0, Namun Tersisih dari Piala Dunia 2022

Tunisia Kalahkan Juara Dunia 2018 Prancis 1-0, Namun Tersisih dari Piala Dunia 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:31 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan dengan Beragam Hadiah, Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

Tukarkan dengan Beragam Hadiah, Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 1 Desember 2022: Tonton Mega Bollywood Judwaa 2, Yehh Jadu dan Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 1 Desember 2022: Tonton Mega Bollywood Judwaa 2, Yehh Jadu dan Bintang Samudera

1 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Ronaldo Fantastis, Dikontrak Rp3,20 Triliun Per Tahun oleh Al Nassr Arab Saudi

Ronaldo Fantastis, Dikontrak Rp3,20 Triliun Per Tahun oleh Al Nassr Arab Saudi

1 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV RCTI 1 Desember 2022

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV RCTI 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Dobonsolo Ambon, Sorong, Bau-bau Lengkap Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket Desember 2022

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Dobonsolo Ambon, Sorong, Bau-bau Lengkap Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 29 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 29 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

1 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Sisca Kohl Unggah Poto Pernikahan di Instagram: Banjir Ucapan Selamat

Sisca Kohl Unggah Poto Pernikahan di Instagram: Banjir Ucapan Selamat

1 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Epic Treasure Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Kode Redeem Epic Treasure Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

1 Desember 2022, 04:29 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Point Blank Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang Juga Sebelum Terlambat

Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Point Blank Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang Juga Sebelum Terlambat

1 Desember 2022, 04:27 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Kamis, 1 Desember  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Kopi Viral Dan Film Midway

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Kamis, 1 Desember  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Kopi Viral Dan Film Midway

1 Desember 2022, 04:26 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktif, Ini Kode Redeem Udpate Free Fire Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim

Aktif, Ini Kode Redeem Udpate Free Fire Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim

1 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Preman Pensiun S7 Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Preman Pensiun S7 Hingga Ikatan Cinta

1 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Sebeleum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

Tukarkan Sebeleum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:24 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Call of Duty Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Klaim Sekarang Juga

Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Call of Duty Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Klaim Sekarang Juga

1 Desember 2022, 04:23 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem COC Spesial Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim dengan Hadiah Menarik

Kode Redeem COC Spesial Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim dengan Hadiah Menarik

1 Desember 2022, 04:21 WIB

Buleleng Post

Masih Fresh, Ini Kode Redeem aktif Genshin Impact Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang Juga

Masih Fresh, Ini Kode Redeem aktif Genshin Impact Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang Juga

1 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Utara Times

Cek 5 Weton yang akan terbentur Rezeki Hingga Kaya Mendadak pada Bulan Desember 2022

Cek 5 Weton yang akan terbentur Rezeki Hingga Kaya Mendadak pada Bulan Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Catatan Si Bocil Hingga Shinbi's House

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Catatan Si Bocil Hingga Shinbi's House

1 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Tukarkan Sebelum kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Aktif Super Sus Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

Segera Tukarkan Sebelum kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Aktif Super Sus Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:18 WIB
x