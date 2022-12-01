Lirik Lagu The Race - Tay-K dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Race - Tay-K

I'm Lil Tay-K, I don't think you want no action (gang, gang)

You want action, you get turned into past tense (in the past)

Your boys deep? Well, let's get to subtractin' (boom, boom)

Smith & Wesson made my .9 with some compassion (skrt)

Fuck a beat, I was tryna beat a case (gang, gang)

But I ain't beat that case, bitch I did the race (skrt, skrt)

Beat it up, where I nut? Shorty face

Eli blast crackin' 4's like a vase

Pop a nigga then I go out my way (skrrt)

Do the dash then I go out the way

Rob a nigga shoes, rob a nigga lace

We tryna see a hunnid bands in our face (skrt)

Pimp gon' be eatin' good noodles every day

Bitch, I'm drawin' doodles, Tay-K paint the way

Chopper tear your dudies into fish fillet

I woke up too moody, who gon' die today? (Skrt)

Shoot a fuckboy in his motherfuckin' face (rah)

We cookin' up, boy, you don't wanna go that way (that way, that way)

Gotta go that way, you get robbed for your rackades (rackades, rackades)

Gotta go that way, boy you not gon' be happy

I tote 50s, I'm a shooter like Young Pappy

Bitch try to rob, we make her dance, Michael Jackson (skrt)

We was plottin', y'all was tryna get the pack in (lil' bitch)

Get the pack in, you get robbed for a fraction (gimme that shit)

I'm Lil Tay-K, I don't think you want no action

You want action, you get turned into past tense

Your boys deep? Well, let's get to subtractin'

Smith & Wesson made my .9 with some compassion

Fuck a beat, I was tryna beat a case

But I ain't beat that case, bitch I did the race (skrt, skrt)

Beat it up, where I nut? Shorty face (gang, gang)

Eli blast crackin' 4's like a vase

Pop a nigga then I go out my way (skrrt)

Do the dash then I go out the way

Rob a nigga shoes, rob a nigga lace (gimme that shit)

We tryna see a hunnid bands in our face

Fuck a beat, I was tryna beat a case

But I ain't beat that case, bitch I did the race (skrt, skrt)

Beat it up, where I nut? Shorty face (lil' bitch)

Eli blast crackin' 4's like a vase

Pop a nigga then I go out my way (skrrt)

Do the dash then I go out the way

Rob a nigga shoes, rob a nigga lace (gimme that shit)

We tryna see a hunnid bands in our face (skrt)

Credit