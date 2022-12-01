Lirik Lagu It's Man's Man's World - James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Man's Man's World - James Brown

This is a man's world, this is a man's world

But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl

You see, man made the cars to take us over the road

Man made the train to carry the heavy load

Man made electric light to take us out of the dark

Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark

This is a man's, man's, man's world

But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl

Man thinks about our little bitty baby girls and our baby boys

Man made them happy, 'cause man made them toys

And after man make everything, everything he can

You know that man makes money, to buy from other man

This is a man's world

But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing, not one little thing, without a woman or a girl

He's lost in the wilderness

He's lost in bitterness, he's lost lost

Credit

Artis: James Brown

Dirilis: 1966

Album: It's a Man's Man's Man's World

Genre: Funk, Classic Soul

Fakta di Baliknya

James Brown , (lahir 3 Mei 1933, Barnwell , Carolina Selatan , AS dan meninggal pada 25 Desember 2006, Atlanta , Georgia), penyanyi, penulis lagu, aransemen, dan penari Amerika, yang merupakan salah satu penghibur paling penting dan berpengaruh di abad ke-20