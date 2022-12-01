Lirik Lagu It's Man's Man's World - James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Man's Man's World - James Brown
This is a man's world, this is a man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl
You see, man made the cars to take us over the road
Man made the train to carry the heavy load
Man made electric light to take us out of the dark
Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark
This is a man's, man's, man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl
Man thinks about our little bitty baby girls and our baby boys
Man made them happy, 'cause man made them toys
And after man make everything, everything he can
You know that man makes money, to buy from other man
This is a man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing, not one little thing, without a woman or a girl
He's lost in the wilderness
He's lost in bitterness, he's lost lost
Credit
Artis: James Brown
Dirilis: 1966
Album: It's a Man's Man's Man's World
Genre: Funk, Classic Soul
Fakta di Baliknya
James Brown , (lahir 3 Mei 1933, Barnwell , Carolina Selatan , AS dan meninggal pada 25 Desember 2006, Atlanta , Georgia), penyanyi, penulis lagu, aransemen, dan penari Amerika, yang merupakan salah satu penghibur paling penting dan berpengaruh di abad ke-20
