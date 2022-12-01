Lirik Lagu MMM MMM - Kali, ATL Jacob, Latto, Moneybagg Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

MMM MMM - Kali, ATL Jacob, Latto, Moneybagg Yo

Yeah, yeah

Mmm, mmm-mmm (ooh)

Oh, he want that mmm-hmm (Kali)

(ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob) yeah, yeah, yeah

He want my number, had to hit him with the mmm-mmm

Fantasizing, got him fiendin' for this mmm-hmm (ooh)

Thick thighs got him bustin' out the jeans

Yeah, real dope vibe, turn these n*ggas into fiends

Yeah, I like them nasty, uh-huh-huh (yeah, yeah)

Bad b*tch having cake, let him eat it for lunch (yat it up)

Make a movie on the d*ck, I'ma film my stunts (yeah, yeah)

And you can have that n*gga back soon as I get done

Ooh, freak nasty, these b*tches won't at me

Stomp a b*tch head even though I keep it classy (yeah)

B*tches lookin' pressed because I'm cute, they wanna bash me (what?)

Can't argue 'bout a n*gga who like b*tches with a fatty

Can I post you on my page? Mmm-mmm (nah, nah)

Spend the night at my place? Mmm-mmm (hell nah)

Call a broke n*gga bae? Mmm-mmm (f*ck no)

He gon' do just what I say, mmm-hmm (yeah)

Don't you know I'm that b*tch, n*gga? (Don't you know I'm that b*tch?)

You wanna hit, well, I need trips, n*gga (that n*gga know I'm finna trip)

New crib, rich n*gga, it ain't sh*t to him (yeah, yeah)

STK, Oceanaire, I'm a big spender, big tipper

Goyard, Chrome Heart tags (yeah)

Chanel No. 9s with the shoes to match (okay)

Make the neighbors call PETA when he beat up the cat (yeah, yeah)

We gon' f*ck in different angles, but my favorite the back

Bougie b*tch still screaming, "where the hood n*ggas at?" (Where they at?)

Yeah, he Nike Tech fitted with the TEC in his lap (TEC in his lap)

Left hand on the wheel, right hand on the cat (ooh)

Got a n*gga out West, tell him bring in the pack

I need two hundred for this occasion (two hundred)

F*ck you callin' me your girl and we ain't datin'? (What the f*ck?)

He been tryna f*ck for months and still waitin' (and he still gon')

I told him just like his money, I can't save him (finna blow his bag)

Can I post you on my page? Mmm-mmm

Spend the night at my place? Mmm-mmm

Call a broke n*gga bae? Mmm-mmm

He gon' do just what I say, mmm-hmm

Can I post you on my page? Mmm-mmm

Spend the night at my place? Mmm-mmm

Call a broke n*gga bae? Mmm-mmm

He gon' do just what I say, mmm-hmm

Mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm

Mmm-hmm

Credit

Artis : Kali, ATL Jacob, Latto, Moneybagg Yo

Album : This Why They Mad Now

Penulis lagu : 27 Juni 2021

Rilis : Kali & ATL Jacob

Genre : Hip hop, RnB

Fakta di Baliknya