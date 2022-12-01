Lirik Lagu Clown - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anger inside builds within my body
Why you hate me? What have I done?
You tried to hit me!
Scream at me again, if you like?
Throw your hate at me, with all your might
Hit me 'cause I'm strange, hit me
Tell me I'm a p*ssy and you're harder than me
What's with you boy? Think hard
A tattooed body to hide who you are
Scared to be honest, be yourself
A cowardly man
I don't run around trying to be what's not within me
Look into my eyes, I am free
You're just a wanna be
Scream at me again, if you like
Throw your hate at me, with all your might
Hit me 'cause I'm strange, hit me
Tell me I'm a p*ssy and you're harder than me
What's with you boy? Think hard
A tattooed body to hide who you are
Scared to be honest, be yourself
A cowardly man
To come out
Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown
Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown
Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown
Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown
Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown
Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!
Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!
Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!
Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!
Turn if you like
Throw your hate at me, with all your might
Hit me 'cause I'm strange, hit me
Tell me I'm a p*ssy and you're harder than me
What's with you boy? Think hard
A tattooed body to hide who you are
Scared to be honest, be yourself
A cowardly man
Artikel Pilihan