Lirik Lagu Clown - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Clown - Korn

Anger inside builds within my body

Why you hate me? What have I done?

You tried to hit me!

Scream at me again, if you like?

Throw your hate at me, with all your might

Hit me 'cause I'm strange, hit me

Tell me I'm a p*ssy and you're harder than me

What's with you boy? Think hard

A tattooed body to hide who you are

Scared to be honest, be yourself

A cowardly man

I don't run around trying to be what's not within me

Look into my eyes, I am free

You're just a wanna be

Scream at me again, if you like

Throw your hate at me, with all your might

Hit me 'cause I'm strange, hit me

Tell me I'm a p*ssy and you're harder than me

What's with you boy? Think hard

A tattooed body to hide who you are

Scared to be honest, be yourself

A cowardly man

To come out

Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown

Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown

Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown

Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown

Hit me clown because I'm not from your town now, hit me clown

Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!

Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!

Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!

Clown you ain't sh*t! Turn around! Get your face split!

Turn if you like

Throw your hate at me, with all your might

Hit me 'cause I'm strange, hit me

Tell me I'm a p*ssy and you're harder than me

What's with you boy? Think hard

A tattooed body to hide who you are

Scared to be honest, be yourself

A cowardly man