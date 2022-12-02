Lirik Lagu Pretty When You Cry – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty When You Cry – Lana Del Rey
All the pretty stars shine for you, my love
Am I the girl that you dream of?
All those little times you said that I'm your girl
You make me feel like your whole world
I'll wait for you, babe, that's all I do, babe
Don't come through, babe, you never do
Because I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
All those special times I spent with you, my love
They don't mean shit compared to all your drugs
But I don't really mind, I've got much more than that
Like my memories, I don't need that
I'll wait for you, babe, you don't come through, babe
You never do, babe, that's just what you do
Because I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
Don't say you need me when
You leave and you leave again
I'm stronger than all my men
Except for you
Don't say you need me if
You live last, you're leaving
I can't do it, I can't do it
But you do it best
'Cause I'm pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry
Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry
Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
I'm pretty when I cry
