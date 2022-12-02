Lirik Lagu Pretty When You Cry – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty When You Cry – Lana Del Rey

All the pretty stars shine for you, my love

Am I the girl that you dream of?

All those little times you said that I'm your girl

You make me feel like your whole world

I'll wait for you, babe, that's all I do, babe

Don't come through, babe, you never do

Because I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry

All those special times I spent with you, my love

They don't mean shit compared to all your drugs

But I don't really mind, I've got much more than that

Like my memories, I don't need that

I'll wait for you, babe, you don't come through, babe

You never do, babe, that's just what you do

Because I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry

Don't say you need me when

You leave and you leave again

I'm stronger than all my men

Except for you

Don't say you need me if

You live last, you're leaving

I can't do it, I can't do it

But you do it best

'Cause I'm pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry

Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry

Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry

I'm pretty when I cry