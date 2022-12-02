Lirik Lagu Any Time, Any Place Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Any Time Any Place - Janet Jackson

In the thunder and rain

You stare into my eyes

I can feel your hand

Movin' up my thighs

Skirt around my waist

Wall against my face

I can feel your lips

Oooh

I don't wanna stop just because

People walkin' by are watchin' us

I don't give a damn what they think

I want you now

I don't wanna stop just because

You feel so good inside of my love

I'm not gonna stop no no no

I want you

All I wanna say is

Any time

And any place

I don't care who's around

Mmmm

Any time

And any place

I don't care who's around

Nonononono

Weeoooh-hooo

Ooooooohooo

Hoohoo

Dancin on the floor

Feelin the slow groove

My mind is startin to burn

With forbidden thoughts

Strangers all around

With the lights down low

I was thinkin' maybe we could

Well...you know

I don't wanna stop just because

People walkin' by are watchin' us

I don't give a damn what they think

I want you now

I don't wanna stop just because

You feel so good inside of my love

I'm not gonna stop no no no

I want you

All I wanna say is