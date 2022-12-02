Lirik Lagu Any Time, Any Place Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Any Time Any Place - Janet Jackson
In the thunder and rain
You stare into my eyes
I can feel your hand
Movin' up my thighs
Skirt around my waist
Wall against my face
I can feel your lips
Oooh
I don't wanna stop just because
People walkin' by are watchin' us
I don't give a damn what they think
I want you now
I don't wanna stop just because
You feel so good inside of my love
I'm not gonna stop no no no
I want you
All I wanna say is
Any time
And any place
I don't care who's around
Mmmm
Any time
And any place
I don't care who's around
Nonononono
Weeoooh-hooo
Ooooooohooo
Hoohoo
Dancin on the floor
Feelin the slow groove
My mind is startin to burn
With forbidden thoughts
Strangers all around
With the lights down low
I was thinkin' maybe we could
Well...you know
I don't wanna stop just because
People walkin' by are watchin' us
I don't give a damn what they think
I want you now
I don't wanna stop just because
You feel so good inside of my love
I'm not gonna stop no no no
I want you
All I wanna say is
Artikel Pilihan