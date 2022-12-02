Lirik Lagu Guns and Roses – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Guns and Roses – Lana Del Rey

Heavy metal love of mine

I should have learned to let you stay

You didn't want me all the time

But you were worth it anyway

'Cause you were so much better

Than the rest of them

Out of all the others

You were the honest man

He loved guns and roses, guns and roses

He loved guns and roses, he loved guns

And roses, roses, roses

Motorcycle love divine

I should have learned to let you play

I wasn't the marrying kind

I should have done it anyway

We should have left Las Vegas

And then began again

To get back to Detroit

Back to the promised land

He loved guns and roses, guns and roses

He loved guns and roses, he loved guns

And roses, roses, roses

I can feel it coming in the air tonight

See you walking on that blue Pacific

I can see you bathing in the summer light

Turning tan in your left, I think

You got game boy, game boy

You got game boy, game boy

You got game boy, game boy

You got game

He loved guns and roses, guns and roses

He loved guns and roses, he loved guns

And roses, roses, roses

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey