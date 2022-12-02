Lirik Lagu Guns and Roses – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heavy metal love of mine
I should have learned to let you stay
You didn't want me all the time
But you were worth it anyway
'Cause you were so much better
Than the rest of them
Out of all the others
You were the honest man
He loved guns and roses, guns and roses
He loved guns and roses, he loved guns
And roses, roses, roses
Motorcycle love divine
I should have learned to let you play
I wasn't the marrying kind
I should have done it anyway
We should have left Las Vegas
And then began again
To get back to Detroit
Back to the promised land
He loved guns and roses, guns and roses
He loved guns and roses, he loved guns
And roses, roses, roses
I can feel it coming in the air tonight
See you walking on that blue Pacific
I can see you bathing in the summer light
Turning tan in your left, I think
You got game boy, game boy
You got game boy, game boy
You got game boy, game boy
You got game
He loved guns and roses, guns and roses
He loved guns and roses, he loved guns
And roses, roses, roses
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
