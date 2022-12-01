Lirik Lagu Crying over You – HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 Desember 2022, 00:50 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Lirik Lagu Crying over You – HONNE

You don't mean to be a problem
You don't mean to cause me pain
You don't mean to do much
But they're one and the same

I don't know where this came from
I thought we were plain sailing
This has taken me aback
And it goes without saying
That I'm gonna feel broken for a bit
Life's gonna be a little bit sh**
Oh, for at least the next week

We had our flaws, I'll be the first to admit
And we both struggled to commit
But, oh, was it really that bleak?

And I don't know
Why I've been crying over you
For the life of me
I wish that I knew

I don't know
Just how much more I can go through
Man oh man I wish I knew
Why I've been crying over you

I don't mean to be a problem
I don't mean to cause you pain
I don't want to break it up
But there's no other way

You're not the only one who's hurting
Who's finding this hard
But you gotta admit
That we're drifting apart

Look, we're gonna feel broken for a bit
And it's gonna be a little bit shi**
But you'll find the strength when you're weak
You'll find love when you least expect it
It could be any minute
But don't fight the tears on your cheek

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

