Lirik Lagi Jalebi Baby - Jason Derulo ft. Tesher, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jalebi Baby - Jason Derulo ft. Tesher
Jason Derulo
Tesher (haha)
Sheesh
You know I came here for the cake (cake)
Liquor and the money ain't the only thing I chase now
She ain't see the stars in the Wraith (skrrt)
Soon as she got in that motherfucker, had her face down
That my type (that my type), my sweetie
Could be wifey if she freaky
Hell of a night, blowing money like Monopoly
I'm a dog, kill the kitty no apology
I know that you wanna get crazy, crazy
Shawty take it slow then cheti, cheti
Come on baby be my Jalebi Baby
Ayy
Baby let me me see it
Jalebi Baby
I just wanna eat it
Jalebi Baby
Baby let me see it
Jalebi Baby
Oh, I really need it
Jalebi, oh
Baby let me see it
Jalebi Baby
I just wanna eat it
Jal-
Jalebi, I
I know the things, the things that you like
I know the things, the things that you like
Tell me how you feel
Lookin' like a movie star doing it for Reels
Lookin' like a snack, lookin' like a whole meal
Gucci and Chanel with your red bottom heels
Ice drip, like paani
Ban ja tu meri rani
Shawty bad, she my Deewani Mastani
Light it up from Hollywood to Mohali
Tesher and Derulo, it's a worldwide party
I know that you wanna get crazy, crazy
Shawty take it slow then cheti, cheti (ayy, girl)
Come on baby be my Jalebi Baby
You know what I'ma say
Ayy
Baby let me me see it
Jalebi Baby
I just wanna eat it
Jalebi Baby
Baby let me see it
Jalebi Baby
Oh, I really need it
Jalebi, oh
Baby let me see it
Jalebi Baby
I just wanna eat it
Jalebi, I
I know the things, the things that you like
Baby let me me see it
Jalebi Baby
Girl, I just wanna eat it
Jalebi Baby
Baby let me
Jalebi Baby
You know I really need it
Jalebi, oh
Baby let me see it
Jalebi Baby
I just wanna eat it
Jalebi Baby
Baby let me see it
Jalebi
I know the things, the things that you like
