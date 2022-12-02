Lirik Lagi Jalebi Baby - Jason Derulo ft. Tesher, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jalebi Baby - Jason Derulo ft. Tesher

Jason Derulo

Tesher (haha)

Sheesh

You know I came here for the cake (cake)

Liquor and the money ain't the only thing I chase now

She ain't see the stars in the Wraith (skrrt)

Soon as she got in that motherfucker, had her face down

That my type (that my type), my sweetie

Could be wifey if she freaky

Hell of a night, blowing money like Monopoly

I'm a dog, kill the kitty no apology

I know that you wanna get crazy, crazy

Shawty take it slow then cheti, cheti

Come on baby be my Jalebi Baby

Ayy

Baby let me me see it

Jalebi Baby

I just wanna eat it

Jalebi Baby

Baby let me see it

Jalebi Baby

Oh, I really need it

Jalebi, oh

Baby let me see it

Jalebi Baby

I just wanna eat it

Jal-

Jalebi, I

I know the things, the things that you like

I know the things, the things that you like

Tell me how you feel

Lookin' like a movie star doing it for Reels

Lookin' like a snack, lookin' like a whole meal

Gucci and Chanel with your red bottom heels

Ice drip, like paani

Ban ja tu meri rani

Shawty bad, she my Deewani Mastani

Light it up from Hollywood to Mohali

Tesher and Derulo, it's a worldwide party

I know that you wanna get crazy, crazy

Shawty take it slow then cheti, cheti (ayy, girl)

Come on baby be my Jalebi Baby

You know what I'ma say

Ayy

Baby let me me see it

Jalebi Baby

I just wanna eat it

Jalebi Baby

Baby let me see it

Jalebi Baby

Oh, I really need it

Jalebi, oh

Baby let me see it

Jalebi Baby

I just wanna eat it

Jalebi, I

I know the things, the things that you like

Baby let me me see it

Jalebi Baby

Girl, I just wanna eat it

Jalebi Baby

Baby let me

Jalebi Baby

You know I really need it

Jalebi, oh

Baby let me see it

Jalebi Baby

I just wanna eat it

Jalebi Baby

Baby let me see it

Jalebi

I know the things, the things that you like