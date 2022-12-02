Lirik Lagu First Flight Home - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

First Flight Home – Jake Miller

I hope you still remember what I look like

I haven't seen you in a minute

Last night I had the kind of dream that you just don't wanna wake up from

And that's cause you were in it

So this morning when I woke up it felt more like a nightmare

'Cause I rolled over I thought you'd be right there but nope

I'm just laying here alone

On my own wishing I was on the first flight home

I'll be home in no time

I promise when I touch down it'll be like I never left singin'

I'll be home in no time

By the way check your phone cause I just sent you a text sayin'

Hey, I've been gone forever

I'm coming home tonight

We'll be back together this plane gon fly

I can't predict the weather

But you should know that I

I'll be on the first flight home

I'll be on the first flight home

And I bet if I left right now

I'd probably make it to you by the morning

So I'm packing up my bags hopping on this red eye

I'll be there before your eyes even open

Hurry up and tell the pilot to take off

So we could pick up right where we left off

I can't believe it, I'm finally on my way

Feels so damm good to be able to say

I'll be home in no time

I promise when I touch down it'll be like I never left singin'

I'll be home in no time

By the way check your phone cause I just sent you a text sayin'

Hey, I've been gone forever,

I'm coming home tonight

We'll be back together this plane gon fly

I can't predict the weather

But you should know that I

I'll be on the first flight home

I'll be on the first flight home

I'll be coming back tonight keep your head up to the sky cause'

I'll be on the first flight home

I'll be on the first flight home

Yeah and I now pull up to your driveway

Been a while since I've been on this block

And now I walk up to your front door

I know you recognize that same knock

I hear you running down the stairs now

Tears running down your face

Then you open up that front door

And I look at you and say

Hey I know I've been gone forever

But I'm finally home tonight

Now that I'm here I'm never leaving your side

I told you I was coming

Sorry it took so long

I was on that first flight home

I was on the first flight home