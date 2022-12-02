Lirik Lagu First Flight Home - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

First Flight Home – Jake Miller
I hope you still remember what I look like
I haven't seen you in a minute
Last night I had the kind of dream that you just don't wanna wake up from
And that's cause you were in it
So this morning when I woke up it felt more like a nightmare
'Cause I rolled over I thought you'd be right there but nope
I'm just laying here alone
On my own wishing I was on the first flight home
I'll be home in no time
I promise when I touch down it'll be like I never left singin'
I'll be home in no time
By the way check your phone cause I just sent you a text sayin'
Hey, I've been gone forever
I'm coming home tonight
We'll be back together this plane gon fly
I can't predict the weather
But you should know that I
I'll be on the first flight home
I'll be on the first flight home
And I bet if I left right now
I'd probably make it to you by the morning
So I'm packing up my bags hopping on this red eye
I'll be there before your eyes even open
Hurry up and tell the pilot to take off
So we could pick up right where we left off
I can't believe it, I'm finally on my way
Feels so damm good to be able to say
I'll be home in no time
I promise when I touch down it'll be like I never left singin'
I'll be home in no time
By the way check your phone cause I just sent you a text sayin'
Hey, I've been gone forever,
I'm coming home tonight
We'll be back together this plane gon fly
I can't predict the weather
But you should know that I
I'll be on the first flight home
I'll be on the first flight home
I'll be coming back tonight keep your head up to the sky cause'
I'll be on the first flight home
I'll be on the first flight home
Yeah and I now pull up to your driveway
Been a while since I've been on this block
And now I walk up to your front door
I know you recognize that same knock
I hear you running down the stairs now
Tears running down your face
Then you open up that front door
And I look at you and say
Hey I know I've been gone forever
But I'm finally home tonight
Now that I'm here I'm never leaving your side
I told you I was coming
Sorry it took so long
I was on that first flight home
I was on the first flight home
Artikel Pilihan