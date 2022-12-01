Lirik Lagu It's A Man's World - James Brown dan Luciano Pavarotti serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu It's A Man's World - James Brown dan Luciano Pavarotti
This is a man's world
This is a man's world and
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing, nothing
Without a woman or a girl
You see, man made the cars
To take us over the road
Man made the trains
To carry heavy loads
Man made electric lights
To take us out of the dark
And Man made the boat for the water
Like my bible says Noah
Made the ark
This is a man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing, nothing
Without a woman or a girl
I'uomo rincorre il potere ma lui non sa che il grande limiti ad essere
Come si parrá nel palmo stringe un 'idea che non vive
Che nella sua fantasia
Volle se non si accorde che poi
Nulla ha piú senso te
Si vive solo per sé
Man thinks about a little bitty baby girls and a baby boys
Man makes then happy
Because man makes them toys
And after man made other things he can
Man makes liras, pesos, dollars
Rupees to buy for every good woman and every man
This is a man's world, nulla ha piú senso te
Si vive solo per sé
Without a woman or a girl, solo per sé
He's lost in the wilderness
He's lost, se non si accorde che poi, in bitterness
Nulla ha piú senso te
Si vive solo per sé
Solo per sé
Solo per sé
Credit
Album: Pavarotti - The Greatest Hits
Artikel Pilihan