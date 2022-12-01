Lirik Lagu It's A Man's World - James Brown dan Luciano Pavarotti serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu It's A Man's World - James Brown dan Luciano Pavarotti

This is a man's world

This is a man's world and

But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing, nothing

Without a woman or a girl

You see, man made the cars

To take us over the road

Man made the trains

To carry heavy loads

Man made electric lights

To take us out of the dark

And Man made the boat for the water

Like my bible says Noah

Made the ark

This is a man's world

But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing, nothing

Without a woman or a girl

I'uomo rincorre il potere ma lui non sa che il grande limiti ad essere

Come si parrá nel palmo stringe un 'idea che non vive

Che nella sua fantasia

Volle se non si accorde che poi

Nulla ha piú senso te

Si vive solo per sé

Man thinks about a little bitty baby girls and a baby boys

Man makes then happy

Because man makes them toys

And after man made other things he can

Man makes liras, pesos, dollars

Rupees to buy for every good woman and every man

This is a man's world, nulla ha piú senso te

Si vive solo per sé

Without a woman or a girl, solo per sé

He's lost in the wilderness

He's lost, se non si accorde che poi, in bitterness

Nulla ha piú senso te

Si vive solo per sé

Solo per sé

Solo per sé

Album: Pavarotti - The Greatest Hits