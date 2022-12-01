Lirik Lagu Dancing Feet - Kygo dan DNCE serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dancing Feet - Kygo dan DNCE

Spin you around on the chandeliers

Head over heels like tears for fears

Your love

No, I can't get enough

(Uh)

Losing my cool but I'm staying alive

Dance in the rain just to kiss the night

Your touch

Oh, it fits like a glove

(Oh-oh)

(Ay)

Don't need drama

I just need one word to get to you

So tell me now, do you want it?

'Cause these dancing feet don't cry to the rhythm they cry for you

And every Saturday night that you ain't here my tears are blue

And these blinding lights they shine so bright like we're on the moon

But I don't wanna dance another beat, no, unless it's with you

Dancing feet, feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

(I don't wanna dance)

Dancing feet, feet, feet, feet

Feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

(But I don't wanna dance)

I don't wanna dance another beat, no

Unless it's with you

Tell me, who do I call when I lose my mind?

Four in the morning and I'm on fire

It's you that I'm running to

You got a diamond heart, you're a work of art

And nothing compares when I'm in your arms

Don't go, 'cause we'll never know

(Oh-oh)

(Ay)