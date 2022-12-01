Lirik Lagu Dancing Feet - Kygo dan DNCE serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dancing Feet - Kygo dan DNCE
Spin you around on the chandeliers
Head over heels like tears for fears
Your love
No, I can't get enough
(Uh)
Losing my cool but I'm staying alive
Dance in the rain just to kiss the night
Your touch
Oh, it fits like a glove
(Oh-oh)
(Ay)
Don't need drama
I just need one word to get to you
So tell me now, do you want it?
'Cause these dancing feet don't cry to the rhythm they cry for you
And every Saturday night that you ain't here my tears are blue
And these blinding lights they shine so bright like we're on the moon
But I don't wanna dance another beat, no, unless it's with you
Dancing feet, feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
(I don't wanna dance)
Dancing feet, feet, feet, feet
Feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
(But I don't wanna dance)
I don't wanna dance another beat, no
Unless it's with you
Tell me, who do I call when I lose my mind?
Four in the morning and I'm on fire
It's you that I'm running to
You got a diamond heart, you're a work of art
And nothing compares when I'm in your arms
Don't go, 'cause we'll never know
(Oh-oh)
(Ay)
