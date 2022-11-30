Lirik Lagu Twinkle Twinkle Little Star - CocoMelon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star - CocoMelon
Twinkle, twinkle, little star
How I wonder what you are
Up above the world so high
Like a diamond in the sky
Twinkle, twinkle little star
How I wonder what you are
Credit
Penyanyi: Cocomelon
Penulis: Inja Kim, Jane Taylor, Tradisional
Produser: Treasure Studio Inc.
