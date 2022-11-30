Lirik Lagu Twinkle Twinkle Little Star - CocoMelon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star - CocoMelon

Cocomelon-Twinkle-Twinkle Little Star

Twinkle, twinkle, little star

How I wonder what you are

Up above the world so high

Like a diamond in the sky

Twinkle, twinkle little star

How I wonder what you are

Credit

Penyanyi: Cocomelon

Penulis: Inja Kim, Jane Taylor, Tradisional

Produser: Treasure Studio Inc.