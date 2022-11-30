Lirik Lagu Int’l Players Anthem - UGK feat Outkast dan Fakta di Baliknya

Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You) - UGK feat Outkast

So I typed a text to a girl I used to see

Sayin' that I chose this cutie pie with whom I wanna be

And I apologize if this message gets you down

Then I CC'ed every girl that I'd see-see 'round town

And hate to see y'all frown, but I'd rather see her smilin'

Wetness all around me, true, but I'm no island

Peninsula maybe

It makes no sense, I know crazy

Give up all this pussy cat that's in my lap

No lookin' back

Spaceships don't come equipped with rear view mirrors

They dip as quick as they can

The atmosphere is now ripped

I'm so like a pimp, I'm glad it's night

So the light from the sun

Would not burn me on my bum

When I shoot the moon

High jump the broom

Like a preemie out the womb

My partner yellin' "Too soon! Don't do it!

Reconsider! Read some liter-ature on the subject

You sure? Fuck it

You know we got your back like chiroprac-tic

If that bitch do you dirty

We'll wipe her ass out in some detergent

Now hurry hurry

Go on to the altar

I know you ain't a pimp, but pimp remember what I taught ya

Keep your heart, three stacks, keep your heart

Hey keep your heart, three stacks, keep your heart

Man these girls is smart, three stacks, these girls is smart

Play your part, play your part

My bitch a choosy lover

Never fuck without a rubber

Never in the sheets, like it on top of the cover

Money on the dresser, drive a Kompressor

Top notch hoes get the most, not the lesser

Trash like to fuck with $40 in the club

Fuckin' up the game, bitch it gets no love

She be cross country, givin' all that she got

A thousand a pop, I'm pullin' Bentleys off the lot

I smashed up the gray one, bought me a red

Every time we hit the parkin' lot we turn head

Some hoes wanna choose but them bitches too scary

Your bitch chose me, you ain't a pimp, you a fairy

Baby you been rollin' solo, time to get down with the team

The grass is greener on that other side, if know what I mean

I show you shit you never seen, the Seven Wonders of the World

And I can make you the eighth if you wanna be my girl

When I say my girl I don't mean my woman, that ain't my style

Need a real street stalker (stalker) to walk a green mile

We pilin' up the paper on the dinin' room table

Cuz you able to realize I'm the truth and not a fable

We rock the freshest Sable, keep that 'chilla on the rack

What I look like with some thousand dollar shit up on my back?

I'm a million dollar mack that need a billion dollar bitch

Put my pimpin' in your life, watch ya daddy get rich

Easy as A-B-C, simple as 1-2-3

Get down with U-G-K, Pimp C, B-U-N B

Cuz what's a ho with no pimp? And what's a pimp with no hoes?

Don't be a lame, you know the game and how it goes

We tryin' to get chose

Eeny meeny decisions, with precision I pick or

Make my selection on who I choose to be wit' girl

Don't touch my protection, I know you want it to slip

But slippin' is somethin' I don't do, tippin' for life

That's like makin' it rain every month on schedule

Let me tell you, get your parasol umbrella

Cuz it's gonna get wetter

Better prepare ya for the C support

She supposed to spend it on that baby but we see she don't

"Ask-ask Paul McCartney"

"The lawyers couldn't stop me"

"Slaughter-slaughterin' them pockets"

"Had to tie her to a rocket"

Send her in to outer space, I know he wish he could

Cuz he payin' 20K a day, that bitch is eating good

Like an infant on a double D titty, just getting plump

Cuz you miscalculated the next to the-the last pump

"Dump-dump in the gut, raw from the giddy up"

"Better choose that right one or pick-pick the kiddies up"

"(Shit)"

Credit

Artis: UGK

Album: Underground Kingz

Rilis: 2007