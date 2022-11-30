Lirik Lagu Regular - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah, yeah
I like shining, you be lyin'
I be grindin', you waste time
Know you wanna roll with me
'Cause you know I put it down
When I show up, I'm the one and only
No, no, no (No, no)
Yeah, pull up in the Jag
Haters gon' be mad
I've been walkin' with the cheese, that's that queso (Queso, queso)
Diamonds drippin', better bring your raincoat (Splash)
I got them racks on me (On me)
I brought the whole lit team with me
I might pull up in a spaceship
Hop out it, don't look like I live here
And now we in the zone (Oh)
Stand too close, might catch a cold
Crib came with a gate and a code
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Drippin' water faucet, splash (Splash)
VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine
Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time
I just made a million and I'm still not satisfied
'Cause I need that bag on the regular
I spend a bag on the regular
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
Brrrah!
Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in
I am too rich to compete, so don't compare to me (Yeah, yeah)
We are not the same, only one of me (Hey, hey)
Artikel Pilihan