Lirik Lagu Regular - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Regular - NCT 127

Yeah, yeah

I like shining, you be lyin'

I be grindin', you waste time

Know you wanna roll with me

'Cause you know I put it down

When I show up, I'm the one and only

No, no, no (No, no)

Yeah, pull up in the Jag

Haters gon' be mad

I've been walkin' with the cheese, that's that queso (Queso, queso)

Diamonds drippin', better bring your raincoat (Splash)

I got them racks on me (On me)

I brought the whole lit team with me

I might pull up in a spaceship

Hop out it, don't look like I live here

And now we in the zone (Oh)

Stand too close, might catch a cold

Crib came with a gate and a code

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Drippin' water faucet, splash (Splash)

VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine

Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time

I just made a million and I'm still not satisfied

'Cause I need that bag on the regular

I spend a bag on the regular

We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

Brrrah!

Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in

I am too rich to compete, so don't compare to me (Yeah, yeah)

We are not the same, only one of me (Hey, hey)