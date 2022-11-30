Lirik Lagu Regular - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 November 2022, 04:40 WIB
Music video NCT 127
Music video NCT 127 /

Regular - NCT 127 

Yeah, yeah

I like shining, you be lyin'
I be grindin', you waste time
Know you wanna roll with me
'Cause you know I put it down

When I show up, I'm the one and only
No, no, no (No, no)
Yeah, pull up in the Jag
Haters gon' be mad

I've been walkin' with the cheese, that's that queso (Queso, queso)
Diamonds drippin', better bring your raincoat (Splash)

I got them racks on me (On me)
I brought the whole lit team with me
I might pull up in a spaceship
Hop out it, don't look like I live here

And now we in the zone (Oh)
Stand too close, might catch a cold
Crib came with a gate and a code
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Drippin' water faucet, splash (Splash)

VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine
Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time
I just made a million and I'm still not satisfied
'Cause I need that bag on the regular
I spend a bag on the regular
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
Brrrah!
Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in

I am too rich to compete, so don't compare to me (Yeah, yeah)
We are not the same, only one of me (Hey, hey)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
2

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Longsor Terjang Desa Cibodas Lembang, Warga Harus Tempuh Jalur Alternatif Berikut
6

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Waspadai Dampak Sesar Lembang bagi Bandung Raya, Fisikawan Teoritis Sarankan Bangun Bunker Anti-Kiamat
8

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
9

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
10

Raffi Ahmad Ramai Dikecam karena Akui Jadi EO Relawan Jokowi di GBK

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Klasemen Akhir Grup B, Inggris dan AS Melenggang ke Babak 16 Besar, Calon Lawan Senegal dan Belanda

Klasemen Akhir Grup B, Inggris dan AS Melenggang ke Babak 16 Besar, Calon Lawan Senegal dan Belanda

30 November 2022, 05:49 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Sholat Wilayah Kota Cirebon, Rabu, 30 November 2022, Beserta Doa Setelah Adzan Berkumandang

Jadwal Sholat Wilayah Kota Cirebon, Rabu, 30 November 2022, Beserta Doa Setelah Adzan Berkumandang

30 November 2022, 05:48 WIB

Berita Subang

Pipa Oksigen Central RSUD Subang Tersambung ke Setiap Ruang Rawat, Kang Jimat: Peningkatan Layanan Kesehatan

Pipa Oksigen Central RSUD Subang Tersambung ke Setiap Ruang Rawat, Kang Jimat: Peningkatan Layanan Kesehatan

30 November 2022, 05:46 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Dua Gol Rashford Bawa Inggris Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022

Dua Gol Rashford Bawa Inggris Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022

30 November 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu 30 November 2022: Ada Cinderella and Four Knights, Diary Bahagia dan Hello Jadoo

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu 30 November 2022: Ada Cinderella and Four Knights, Diary Bahagia dan Hello Jadoo

30 November 2022, 05:45 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini: Cinta, Karir, dan Kesehatan Rabu, 30 November 2022: Pertimbangkan Kesehatanmu

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini: Cinta, Karir, dan Kesehatan Rabu, 30 November 2022: Pertimbangkan Kesehatanmu

30 November 2022, 05:45 WIB

Potensi Badung

Liga 1 Kembali Dilanjutkan, Carlos Fortes Mendadak Umumkan Tinggalkan PSIS Semarang, Kenapa?

Liga 1 Kembali Dilanjutkan, Carlos Fortes Mendadak Umumkan Tinggalkan PSIS Semarang, Kenapa?

30 November 2022, 05:45 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Sulit Dipecahkan dalam 15 Detik, Hanya Orang Jenius yang Bisa Menemukan 3 Perbedaan dari Gambar Ini

Tes IQ: Sulit Dipecahkan dalam 15 Detik, Hanya Orang Jenius yang Bisa Menemukan 3 Perbedaan dari Gambar Ini

30 November 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 11 Halaman 65-68 Kurikulum Merdeka Latihan 2.2, Lingkaran dan Garis Singgung

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 11 Halaman 65-68 Kurikulum Merdeka Latihan 2.2, Lingkaran dan Garis Singgung

30 November 2022, 05:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Shell Indonesia November 2022, Butuhkan HR Consultant Ini Persyaratannya

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Shell Indonesia November 2022, Butuhkan HR Consultant Ini Persyaratannya

30 November 2022, 05:45 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Luar Biasa Cantik dan Mewah, Bolu Puding Pelangi yang Menarik Perhatian Pembeli, Pasti Laris Manis

Luar Biasa Cantik dan Mewah, Bolu Puding Pelangi yang Menarik Perhatian Pembeli, Pasti Laris Manis

30 November 2022, 05:40 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Rabu 30 November 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Rabu 30 November 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

30 November 2022, 05:40 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Prakiraan Cuaca Tasikmalaya pada Rabu, 30 November 2022: Hujan Ringan di Siang hingga Sore Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Tasikmalaya pada Rabu, 30 November 2022: Hujan Ringan di Siang hingga Sore Hari

30 November 2022, 05:39 WIB

Depok

Minta Lebih Banyak Senjata, Ukraina Terima Sistem Roket Jarak Jauh dari Prancis

Minta Lebih Banyak Senjata, Ukraina Terima Sistem Roket Jarak Jauh dari Prancis

30 November 2022, 05:37 WIB

Portal Magetan

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Rabu,30 November 2022, di 11 Lokasi Ini, Simak Cara Daftarnya

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Rabu,30 November 2022, di 11 Lokasi Ini, Simak Cara Daftarnya

30 November 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Putri Candrawathi Menangis Usai Brigadir Yosua Dibunuh, Saksi Akhirnya Bongkar Temuan Baru Menggemparkan

Putri Candrawathi Menangis Usai Brigadir Yosua Dibunuh, Saksi Akhirnya Bongkar Temuan Baru Menggemparkan

30 November 2022, 05:35 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV Indosiar 30 November 2022

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV Indosiar 30 November 2022

30 November 2022, 05:34 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, tvOne, Ada Film Horor 'Coming Soon'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, tvOne, Ada Film Horor 'Coming Soon'

30 November 2022, 05:33 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Series Kupu-Kupu Malam Episode 3 Tayang Kapan? Cek Jadwal Lengkap dan Link Streamingnya Berikut Ini

Series Kupu-Kupu Malam Episode 3 Tayang Kapan? Cek Jadwal Lengkap dan Link Streamingnya Berikut Ini

30 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Rabu 30 November 2022: Ada Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Radha Krishna dan Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Jadwal Acara ANTV Rabu 30 November 2022: Ada Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Radha Krishna dan Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

30 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Priangan Timur News

KASAL Laksamana TNI Yudo Margono Ditunjuk Jadi Panglima, Gantikan Jenderal Andika Perkasa

KASAL Laksamana TNI Yudo Margono Ditunjuk Jadi Panglima, Gantikan Jenderal Andika Perkasa

30 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Rabu 30 November 2022: ANTV, SCTV, INDOSIAR, dan METRO TV

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Rabu 30 November 2022: ANTV, SCTV, INDOSIAR, dan METRO TV

30 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Zona Priangan

Terapkan Trauma Healing Pascagempa Cianjur kepada Anak, Tetap Berikan Makanan yang Bergizi

Terapkan Trauma Healing Pascagempa Cianjur kepada Anak, Tetap Berikan Makanan yang Bergizi

30 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Potensi Badung

FINALLY! Eks Persib Bandung Umumkan Sosok Naturalisasi Gabung Timnas Indonesia, Juara Piala AFF?

FINALLY! Eks Persib Bandung Umumkan Sosok Naturalisasi Gabung Timnas Indonesia, Juara Piala AFF?

30 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Ini 30 November dan 1 Desember, Australia vs Denmark, Arab Saudi vs Meksiko

Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Ini 30 November dan 1 Desember, Australia vs Denmark, Arab Saudi vs Meksiko

30 November 2022, 05:30 WIB
x