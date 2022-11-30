Lirik Lagu Time Lapse - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Time Lapse - NCT 127

Sicha eomneun kkume

Bicheul ilko namainneun

Day and night

Neoreul bulleobwado dachi aneun chae

Na seuseuro nareul gadueodun bam

Hemaeneun igot gin teoneol gateun Soul

Jeongsineul ileo

Muuisige kkeullyeo neoro hyanghae

Seonmyeonghage beonjin sigan ane Yeah, yeah

Honja duji mara jwo jebal

I've killed time too many times report, it's a murder case

Kkeuchi eopseo neoui Glamour galore

I hyeonsireul kkume deonjyeo

Timeless, timeless

Oh my God, she got a timeless beauty

Neoui nunbicheun nareul eojireopge hae

Hollaneul jugon hae

But I really don't wanna waste our time, yeah

Can we fix it

Baby, can we fix it, oh, fix it

Doegamneun Dream

Bandaero dora neoraneun sigan

Can we fix it

Baby, can we fix it, oh, fix it

Dollyeo dasi heeonal su eomneun i Time lapse

Beonjineun hwanyeonggwa daado amu neukkim eomneun chokgamman

Nun gamgo geuryeoboneun eolgul nan michyeoga

Kkeuteomneun bami gyesok dwae dasi (Yeah)

Jungnyeogeul ilko yuyeonghaneun deut dasi geoseulleo

Siganiran teureul beoseona

Uri hamkke haetdeon gieongman Play

Haruharu maeil ireoke gyeondyeo Everyday

Ajikdo neoreul kkumkkugireul banbokae

Tto neol kkeonae jiwojin Face geu ane

Jakku baraejyeoman ganeun siganeul jaba Oh, it's you

Amulji anneun i gamgage michyeo

All I need is you, yeah