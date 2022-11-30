Lirik Lagu Time Lapse - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sicha eomneun kkume
Bicheul ilko namainneun
Day and night
Neoreul bulleobwado dachi aneun chae
Na seuseuro nareul gadueodun bam
Hemaeneun igot gin teoneol gateun Soul
Jeongsineul ileo
Muuisige kkeullyeo neoro hyanghae
Seonmyeonghage beonjin sigan ane Yeah, yeah
Honja duji mara jwo jebal
I've killed time too many times report, it's a murder case
Kkeuchi eopseo neoui Glamour galore
I hyeonsireul kkume deonjyeo
Timeless, timeless
Oh my God, she got a timeless beauty
Neoui nunbicheun nareul eojireopge hae
Hollaneul jugon hae
But I really don't wanna waste our time, yeah
Can we fix it
Baby, can we fix it, oh, fix it
Doegamneun Dream
Bandaero dora neoraneun sigan
Can we fix it
Baby, can we fix it, oh, fix it
Dollyeo dasi heeonal su eomneun i Time lapse
Beonjineun hwanyeonggwa daado amu neukkim eomneun chokgamman
Nun gamgo geuryeoboneun eolgul nan michyeoga
Kkeuteomneun bami gyesok dwae dasi (Yeah)
Jungnyeogeul ilko yuyeonghaneun deut dasi geoseulleo
Siganiran teureul beoseona
Uri hamkke haetdeon gieongman Play
Haruharu maeil ireoke gyeondyeo Everyday
Ajikdo neoreul kkumkkugireul banbokae
Tto neol kkeonae jiwojin Face geu ane
Jakku baraejyeoman ganeun siganeul jaba Oh, it's you
Amulji anneun i gamgage michyeo
All I need is you, yeah
