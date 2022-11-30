Lirik Lagu The Man -The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya
I know the score like the back of my hand
Them other boys, I don't give a damn
They kiss on the ring, I carry the crown
Nothing can break, nothing can break me down
Don't need no advice, I got a plan
I know the direction, the lay of the land
I know the score like the back of my hand
Them other boys, I don't give a damn
I'm the man, come 'round
No-no-nothing can break, no-nothing can break me down
I'm the man, come 'round and
No-no-nothing can break, you can't break me down
I got gas in the tank
I got money in the bank
I got news for you, baby
You're looking at the man
I got skin in the game
I got a household name
I got news for you, baby
You're looking at the man
When it comes to Friday, I always earn
But don't try to teach me, got nothin' to learn
'Cause baby, I'm gifted, you see what I mean?
USDA certified lean
I'm the man, come 'round
No-no-nothing can break, you can't break me down
I got gas in the tank
I got money in the bank
I got news for you, baby
You're looking at the man
I got skin in the game
I don't feel no pain
I got news for you, baby
You're looking at the man
Who's the man? Who's the man?
I'm the man, I'm the man
Who's the man with the plan?
I'm the man
Who's the man? Who's the man?
I'm the man, I'm the man
Who's the man with the plan?
I'm the man
I'm the man
Ooh
I'm the man
Ooh
