Lirik Lagu The Man -The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know the score like the back of my hand

Them other boys, I don't give a damn

They kiss on the ring, I carry the crown

Nothing can break, nothing can break me down

Don't need no advice, I got a plan

I know the direction, the lay of the land

I know the score like the back of my hand

Them other boys, I don't give a damn

I'm the man, come 'round

No-no-nothing can break, no-nothing can break me down

I'm the man, come 'round and

No-no-nothing can break, you can't break me down

I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you, baby

You're looking at the man

I got skin in the game

I got a household name

I got news for you, baby

You're looking at the man

When it comes to Friday, I always earn

But don't try to teach me, got nothin' to learn

'Cause baby, I'm gifted, you see what I mean?

USDA certified lean

I'm the man, come 'round

No-no-nothing can break, you can't break me down

I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you, baby

You're looking at the man

I got skin in the game

I don't feel no pain

I got news for you, baby

You're looking at the man

Who's the man? Who's the man?

I'm the man, I'm the man

Who's the man with the plan?

I'm the man

Who's the man? Who's the man?

I'm the man, I'm the man

Who's the man with the plan?

I'm the man

I'm the man

Ooh

I'm the man

Ooh