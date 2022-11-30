Lirik Lagu Flashing Light - Kanye West dan Fakta di Baliknya

She don't believe in shootin' stars

But she believe in shoes and cars

Wood floors in the new apartment

Couture from the store's departments

You more like "love to start shit"

I'm more of the trips to Florida

Ordered the hors d'oeuvres, views of the water

Straight from a page of your favorite author

And the weather so breezy

Man, why can't life always be this easy?

She in the mirror dancin' so sleazy

I get a call like, "Where are you, Yeezy?"

And try to hit you with the ol-wu-wopte

'Til I got flashed by the paparazzi

Damn, these niggas got me

I hate these niggas more than a Nazi

[Chorus: Dwele & Connie Mitchell]

As I recall, I know you love to show off

But I never thought that you would take it this far

But what do I know?

Flashing lights (Lights, lights)

What do I know? Know

Flashing lights (Lights, lights)

I know it's been a while, sweetheart

We hardly talk, I was doin' my thang

I know I was foul, baby

Ayy, babe, lately, you've been all on my brain

And if somebody woulda told me a month ago

Frontin', though, yo, I wouldn't wanna know

If somebody woulda told me a year ago

It'll go get this difficult

Feelin' like Katrina with no FEMA

Like Martin with no Gina

Like a flight with no Visa

First class with the seat back, I still see ya

In my past, you on the other side of the glass

Of my memory's museum

I'm just sayin', hey, Mona Lisa

Come home, you know you can't roam without Caesar

As I recall, I know you love to show off

But I never thought that you would take it this far

But what do I know?

Flashing lights (Lights, lights)

What do I know? Know

Flashing lights (Lights, lights)

As you recall, you know I love to show off

But you never thought that I would take it this far

But what do you know?

Flashing lights (Lights, lights)

What do you know? Know

Flashing lights (Lights, lights)

Flashing lights (Lights, lights, lights, lights...)

Credit

Artis : Kanye West

Album : Graduation

Penulis lagu : Eric Hudson dan Kanye West

Rilis : 11 September 2007

Genre :Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di Baliknya