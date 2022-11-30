Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last
I dig till my shovel tells a secret
Swear to the earth that I will keep it
Brush off the dirt
And let my change of heart occur
Sold soon after the appraisal
The hammer struck the auction table
Louder than anything I've ever heard
Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house
But I put it out of my mind
Long enough to call it courage
To live without a lifeline
I bend the definition
Of faith to exonerate my blind eye
Till the sirens sound, I'm safe
Meanwhile, my family's taking shelter
The sparks send the fire down the wire
A countdown begins
Until the dynamite gives in
The echo, as wide as the equator
Travels through a world of built up anger
Too late to pull itself together now
Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house
But I put it out of my mind
Long enough to call it courage
To live without a lifeline
I bend the definition
Of faith to exonerate my blind eye
Till the sirens sound, I'm safe
There was an earthquake
There was an avalanche of change
We were so afraid
We cried ourselves a hurricane
There were floods
Tidal waves over us
So we folded our hands and prayed
Like a domino
These wildfires grow and grow
Until a brand new world takes shape
Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house
But I put it out of my mind
Long enough to call it courage
To live without a lifeline
I bend the definition
Of faith to exonerate my blind eye
Till the sirens sound, I'm safe
Until the sirens sound, I'm safe
Until the sirens sound, I'm safe
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Album: Atlas: Year One
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal
Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last
Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.
Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.
Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.
Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.
Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.
Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.
Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.
Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.
Pada 2011, sang drummer Chad O’Neal meninggal dunia dan menyisakan dua anggota band.
Artikel Pilihan