Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last



I dig till my shovel tells a secret

Swear to the earth that I will keep it

Brush off the dirt

And let my change of heart occur



Sold soon after the appraisal

The hammer struck the auction table

Louder than anything I've ever heard



Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house

But I put it out of my mind

Long enough to call it courage

To live without a lifeline

I bend the definition

Of faith to exonerate my blind eye

Till the sirens sound, I'm safe



Meanwhile, my family's taking shelter

The sparks send the fire down the wire

A countdown begins

Until the dynamite gives in



The echo, as wide as the equator

Travels through a world of built up anger

Too late to pull itself together now



Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house

But I put it out of my mind

Long enough to call it courage

To live without a lifeline

I bend the definition

Of faith to exonerate my blind eye

Till the sirens sound, I'm safe



There was an earthquake

There was an avalanche of change

We were so afraid

We cried ourselves a hurricane



There were floods

Tidal waves over us

So we folded our hands and prayed

Like a domino

These wildfires grow and grow

Until a brand new world takes shape



Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house

But I put it out of my mind

Long enough to call it courage

To live without a lifeline

I bend the definition

Of faith to exonerate my blind eye

Till the sirens sound, I'm safe



Until the sirens sound, I'm safe

Until the sirens sound, I'm safe



Artis: Sleeping At Last

Album: Atlas: Year One

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal



Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last

Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.

Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.

Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.

Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.

Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.

Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.

Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.

Pada 2011, sang drummer Chad O’Neal meninggal dunia dan menyisakan dua anggota band.