Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Sleeping at Last.
Sleeping at Last. /YouTube Sleeping At Last

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last

I dig till my shovel tells a secret
Swear to the earth that I will keep it
Brush off the dirt
And let my change of heart occur

Sold soon after the appraisal
The hammer struck the auction table
Louder than anything I've ever heard

Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house
But I put it out of my mind
Long enough to call it courage
To live without a lifeline
I bend the definition
Of faith to exonerate my blind eye
Till the sirens sound, I'm safe

Meanwhile, my family's taking shelter
The sparks send the fire down the wire
A countdown begins
Until the dynamite gives in

The echo, as wide as the equator
Travels through a world of built up anger
Too late to pull itself together now

Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house
But I put it out of my mind
Long enough to call it courage
To live without a lifeline
I bend the definition
Of faith to exonerate my blind eye
Till the sirens sound, I'm safe

There was an earthquake
There was an avalanche of change
We were so afraid
We cried ourselves a hurricane

There were floods
Tidal waves over us
So we folded our hands and prayed
Like a domino
These wildfires grow and grow
Until a brand new world takes shape

Fault lines tremble underneath my glass house
But I put it out of my mind
Long enough to call it courage
To live without a lifeline
I bend the definition
Of faith to exonerate my blind eye
Till the sirens sound, I'm safe

Until the sirens sound, I'm safe
Until the sirens sound, I'm safe

Artis: Sleeping At Last
Album: Atlas: Year One
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last

Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.

Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.

Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.
Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.

Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.

Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.

Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.

Pada 2011, sang drummer Chad O’Neal meninggal dunia dan menyisakan dua anggota band.

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB

1

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
2

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Longsor Terjang Desa Cibodas Lembang, Warga Harus Tempuh Jalur Alternatif Berikut
6

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Waspadai Dampak Sesar Lembang bagi Bandung Raya, Fisikawan Teoritis Sarankan Bangun Bunker Anti-Kiamat
8

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
9

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
10

Raffi Ahmad Ramai Dikecam karena Akui Jadi EO Relawan Jokowi di GBK

