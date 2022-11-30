Lirik Lagu Venus – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Venus – Sleeping at Last



The night sky once ruled my imagination

Now I turn the dials with careful calculation



After a while, I thought I'd never find you

I convinced myself that I would never find you

When suddenly I saw you



At first, I thought you were a constellation

I made a map of your stars, then I had a revelation

You're as beautiful as endless

You're the universe I'm helpless in

An astronomer at my best

When I throw away the measurements



Like a telescope

I will pull you so close

Till no space lies in between

And suddenly I see you



Suddenly I see you



I was a billion little pieces

Till you pulled me into focus

Astronomy in reverse

It was me who was discovered



A billion little pieces (like a telescope)

You pulled me into focus (I will pull you so close)

Astronomy in reverse (till no space lies in between)

It was me who was discovered



A billion little pieces (like a telescope)

You pulled me into focus (I will pull you so close)

Astronomy in reverse (till no space lies in between)

It was me who was discovered



A billion little pieces (like a telescope)

You pulled me into focus (I will pull you so close)

Astronomy in reverse (till no space lies in between)

Then suddenly I see you



Suddenly I see you



Album: Atlas: Year One

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal



Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last

Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.

Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.

Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.

Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.

Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.

Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.

Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.