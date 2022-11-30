Lirik Lagu Four – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Four – Sleeping at Last
I'm turning out the lights
To remember how to see
'Til a renaissance takes place
And resuscitates the color of paint and divinity
As if God hid the building blocks
Of every beautiful thing
In this game of hide and seek
I can't help but think that ordinary has swallowed the key
Bodies fashioned out of dirt and dust
For a moment we get to be glorious
Ice sculptures adorned in light
Sand castles built tall in between the tides
Maybe I'm hiding behind metaphor
Maybe my heart needs to break to be sure
One day I'll wear it on my sleeve
The insignificant with the sacred unique
But I've fallen in love with a ghost
I lost my balance when I needed it most
And this blurry photograph is proof
Of what I'm not sure but it feels like truth
I'm stuck swimming in shadows down here
It's been forever since I came up for air
Flashlight in hand determined to find
Authenticity only poetry could even begin to try to describe
Bodies fashioned out of dirt and dust
For a moment we get to be glorious
Get to be glorious
Get to be glorious
What if we already are
Who we've been dying to become
In certain light, I can plainly see
A reflection of magnificence
Hidden in you
Maybe even in me
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Dirilis: 2019
Album: Atlas: Enneagram
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Folk
Penulis lagu: Sleeping at Last
Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last
Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.
Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.
Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.
Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.
Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.
Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.
Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.
Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.
Pada 2011, sang drummer Chad O’Neal meninggal dunia dan menyisakan dua anggota band.
