Lirik Lagu Four – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Four – Sleeping at Last



I'm turning out the lights

To remember how to see

'Til a renaissance takes place

And resuscitates the color of paint and divinity



As if God hid the building blocks

Of every beautiful thing

In this game of hide and seek

I can't help but think that ordinary has swallowed the key



Bodies fashioned out of dirt and dust

For a moment we get to be glorious

Ice sculptures adorned in light

Sand castles built tall in between the tides



Maybe I'm hiding behind metaphor

Maybe my heart needs to break to be sure

One day I'll wear it on my sleeve

The insignificant with the sacred unique



But I've fallen in love with a ghost

I lost my balance when I needed it most

And this blurry photograph is proof

Of what I'm not sure but it feels like truth



I'm stuck swimming in shadows down here

It's been forever since I came up for air

Flashlight in hand determined to find

Authenticity only poetry could even begin to try to describe



Bodies fashioned out of dirt and dust

For a moment we get to be glorious

Get to be glorious

Get to be glorious



What if we already are

Who we've been dying to become

In certain light, I can plainly see

A reflection of magnificence

Hidden in you

Maybe even in me



Artis: Sleeping At Last

Dirilis: 2019

Album: Atlas: Enneagram

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Folk

Penulis lagu: Sleeping at Last



Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last

Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.

Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.

Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.

Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.

Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.

Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.

Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.

Pada 2011, sang drummer Chad O’Neal meninggal dunia dan menyisakan dua anggota band.