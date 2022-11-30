Lirik Lagu North – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu North – Sleeping at Last
We will call this place our home
The dirt in which our roots may grow
Though the storms will push and pull
We will call this place our home
We'll tell our stories on these walls
Every year, measure how tall
And just like a work of art
We'll tell our stories on these walls
Let the years we're here be kind, be kind
Let our hearts, like doors, open wide, open wide
Settle our bones like wood over time, over time
Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine
A little broken, a little new
We are the impact and the glue
Capable more than we know
To call this fixer upper home
With each year, our color fades
Slowly, our paint chips away
But we will find the strength
And the nerve it takes
To repaint and repaint and repaint every day
Let the years we're here be kind, be kind
Let our hearts, like doors, open wide, open wide
Settle our bones like wood over time, over time
Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine
Let the years we're here be kind, be kind
Let our hearts, like doors, open wide, open wide
Settle our bones like wood over time, over time
Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine
Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine
Smaller than dust on this map
Lies the greatest thing we have
The dirt in which our roots may grow
And the right to call it home
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Album: Atlas: Year One
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal
Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last
Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.
Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.
Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.
Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.
Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.
Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.
Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.
Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.
