Lirik Lagu North – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu North – Sleeping at Last

We will call this place our home

The dirt in which our roots may grow

Though the storms will push and pull

We will call this place our home



We'll tell our stories on these walls

Every year, measure how tall

And just like a work of art

We'll tell our stories on these walls



Let the years we're here be kind, be kind

Let our hearts, like doors, open wide, open wide

Settle our bones like wood over time, over time

Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine



A little broken, a little new

We are the impact and the glue

Capable more than we know

To call this fixer upper home



With each year, our color fades

Slowly, our paint chips away

But we will find the strength

And the nerve it takes

To repaint and repaint and repaint every day



Let the years we're here be kind, be kind

Let our hearts, like doors, open wide, open wide

Settle our bones like wood over time, over time



Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine

Let the years we're here be kind, be kind

Let our hearts, like doors, open wide, open wide

Settle our bones like wood over time, over time



Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine

Give us bread, give us salt, give us wine



Smaller than dust on this map

Lies the greatest thing we have

The dirt in which our roots may grow

And the right to call it home



Artis: Sleeping At Last

Album: Atlas: Year One

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal



Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last

Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada 1999. Awalnya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang, Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer serta Dan Perdue sebagai pemain bass.

Sleeping at Last kemudian beralih menjadi penulis lagu, dengan Ryan O’Neal sendirian menjadi artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah, memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

Saat masa awal band berdiri, Sleeping at Last telah mempublikasikan album ‘Capture’ tanpa agensi.

Sleeping at Last mendapat perhatian dari Billy Corgan, vokalis band The Smashing Pumpkins.

Billy Corgan kemudian banyak membantu mengekspos lagu-lagu Sleeping at Last ke label besar.

Setelah itu, Sleeping at Last berhasil menandatangani kontrak dengan Interscope Records dan merilis album Ghosts pada 2003, yang merupakan album full-length resmi pertama mereka.

Pada 2006 dan 2009 Sleeping at Last kembali merilis rekaman full-length secara independent berjudul Keep no Score dan Storyboard.

Di sela-sela menulis dan rekaman album, band ini telah berhasil melakukan konser di Amerika Serikat, serta berkesempatan satu panggung dengan artis ternama seperti Switchfoot dan Yellowcard.