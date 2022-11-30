Lirik Lagu Do It Now Remember It Later - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 30 November 2022, 00:41 WIB
Sleeping With Sirens.
Sleeping With Sirens. /YouTube/Sleeping With Sirens

Lirik Lagu Do It Now Remember It Later - Sleeping with Sirens

I've seen this place before,
Back when I was young and I had something more to prove.
Now that I'm older,
I've seen all the things that I want, and I'm ready to make my move.
Stare straight-faced, don't hesitate.
Tell you, Why would we want to make you bastards wait?
Thank God I got the chance. Now I can say.
So now we'll say, we'll say.
(We're going to do what we want)

Remember when they said that what we want could never be done?
When it all comes falling down
We'll do what we want to,
So we'll do what we want to, Yeah.
Remember when they said that what we want could never be done?
Well look who's laughing now
We'll do what we want to
So well do what we want to, Yeah.

Oh my, don't they hate to see us try?
Come on, say what you think, it won't mean a thing.
In the end we're gonna be just fine.
Stare straight-faced, don't hessitate.
Tell you, Why would we want to make you bastards wait?
Thank God I got the chance. Now I can say.
So now we'll say, we'll say.
(We're going to do what we want)

Remember when they said that what we want could never be done?
When it all comes falling down
We'll do what we want to,
So we'll do what we want to, Yeah.
Remember when they said that what we want could never be done?
Well look who's laughing now
We'll do what we want to
So we'll do what we want to, Yeah.

We'll do what we want! Right now! (Come on, come on!)
With or without you
Don't you cross the line, don't you cross that line?

Remember when they said that what we want could never be done?
When it all comes crashing down
We'll do what we want to,
So we'll do what we want to, Yeah.

Remember when they said that what we want could never be done?
When it all comes falling down
We'll do what we want to,
So we'll do what we want to, Yeah.
Remember when they said the world we want could never be done?
Well look who's laughing now
We'll do what we want to
So we'll do what we want to, Yeah.

Album: Let's Cheers To This
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Dirilis: 2011
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock

Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.
Album tersebut menjadi terobosan besar bagi Sleeping with Sirens melalui lagu ‘If You Can't Hang’ karena diberi sertifikasi ‘Gold’ oleh Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Amerika (RIAA) karena album mereka terjual 500.000 kopi di Amerika Serikat.

Sedangkan album ketiga Sleeping with Sirens, diberi judul ‘Feel’ yang berhasil menempati urutan ketiga di Billboard 200 AS. (Rosa Ardika)***

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

