Lirik Lagu Scene Two: Roger Rabbit - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scene Two: Roger Rabbit - Sleeping with Sirens
Is there a right way for how this goes
You got your friends and you got your foes
They want a piece of something hot
Forget your name like they forgot
Ohh, ain't that something
Some wanna see you crash and burn
I criticize your every word
I'm trying to keep from going insane
Ain't that the way of this whole damn thing
Ohh, trying to be something... more
Nobody's gonna love you if you can't display a way to capture this
Nobody's gonna hold your hand and guide you through
No it's up for you to understand
Nobody's gonna feel your pain
When all is done
And it's time for you to walk away
So when you have today
You should say all that you have to say
Ohh, say all that you have to say
Is there a right way for being strong?
Feels like I'm doing things all wrong
Still I'm here just holding on
Confess my heart and forgive my wrongs, oh
Just trying to show you something... more
Nobody's gonna love you if
You can't display a way to capture this
Nobody's gonna hold your hand
And guide you through
It's up for you to understand
Nobody's gonna feel your pain
When all is done
And it's time for you to walk away
When you have today
You should say all that you have to say
Don't point the blame when you can't find nothing
Look to yourself and you might find something
It's time that we sorted out
All of the things
We complain about
So listen close to the sound of your soul
Take back a life
We led once before
If it ain't you then who
If it ain't you
Then who's gonna love you
Nobody's gonna love you if (oh-oh)
You can't display a way to capture this
Nobody's gonna hold your hand (hold your hand)
And guide you through
It's up for you to understand
Nobody's gonna feel your pain (your pain)
When all is done
And it's time for you to walk away
When you have today
You should say all that you have to say
So when you have today
Say all that you have to say
Album: If You Were a Movie, This Would Be Your Soundtrack
Dirilis: 2012
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Rock
Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens
Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.
Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.
Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.
Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.
Album tersebut menjadi terobosan besar bagi Sleeping with Sirens melalui lagu ‘If You Can't Hang’ karena diberi sertifikasi ‘Gold’ oleh Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Amerika (RIAA) karena album mereka terjual 500.000 kopi di Amerika Serikat.
Sedangkan album ketiga Sleeping with Sirens, diberi judul ‘Feel’ yang berhasil menempati urutan ketiga di Billboard 200 AS. (Rosa Ardika)***
