Lirik Lagu Scene Two: Roger Rabbit - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scene Two: Roger Rabbit - Sleeping with Sirens



Is there a right way for how this goes

You got your friends and you got your foes

They want a piece of something hot

Forget your name like they forgot

Ohh, ain't that something



Some wanna see you crash and burn

I criticize your every word

I'm trying to keep from going insane

Ain't that the way of this whole damn thing

Ohh, trying to be something... more



Nobody's gonna love you if you can't display a way to capture this

Nobody's gonna hold your hand and guide you through

No it's up for you to understand

Nobody's gonna feel your pain

When all is done

And it's time for you to walk away

So when you have today

You should say all that you have to say

Ohh, say all that you have to say



Is there a right way for being strong?

Feels like I'm doing things all wrong

Still I'm here just holding on

Confess my heart and forgive my wrongs, oh

Just trying to show you something... more



Nobody's gonna love you if

You can't display a way to capture this

Nobody's gonna hold your hand

And guide you through

It's up for you to understand

Nobody's gonna feel your pain

When all is done

And it's time for you to walk away

When you have today

You should say all that you have to say



Don't point the blame when you can't find nothing

Look to yourself and you might find something

It's time that we sorted out

All of the things

We complain about



So listen close to the sound of your soul

Take back a life

We led once before

If it ain't you then who

If it ain't you

Then who's gonna love you



Nobody's gonna love you if (oh-oh)

You can't display a way to capture this

Nobody's gonna hold your hand (hold your hand)

And guide you through

It's up for you to understand

Nobody's gonna feel your pain (your pain)

When all is done

And it's time for you to walk away

When you have today

You should say all that you have to say

So when you have today

Say all that you have to say



Album: If You Were a Movie, This Would Be Your Soundtrack

Dirilis: 2012

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Rock



Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.

Album tersebut menjadi terobosan besar bagi Sleeping with Sirens melalui lagu ‘If You Can't Hang’ karena diberi sertifikasi ‘Gold’ oleh Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Amerika (RIAA) karena album mereka terjual 500.000 kopi di Amerika Serikat.

Sedangkan album ketiga Sleeping with Sirens, diberi judul ‘Feel’ yang berhasil menempati urutan ketiga di Billboard 200 AS. (Rosa Ardika)***