Lirik Lagu Expectations - Lauren Jauregui dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Expectations - Lauren Jauregui

Up in bed, all alone

Wondering where you've been

Ten past three

I know the club closed at 2 AM

I've already been through about seven scenarios

'Bout what it was that changed your mind

Knowing very well that you told me you'd come home

And it happens every time

Wish I had no expectations

I wish that I could get it through your head

With no confrontation

I really wish we could talk about it instead

All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side

And you're in the same fucking bed

Wish I had no expectations

But I expect, you expect, we expect

No, I don't mean to pry

I don't need no play by play (nah)

All I need from your side is for you to communicate

Respect for my time, respect for my space, respect for my energy

'Cause I've been waiting here all night for you to warm me up

And you haven't once thought of me

Wish I had no expectations

I really wish that I could get it through your head

With no confrontation

I really wish we could talk about it instead

All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side

And you're in the same fucking bed

Wish I had no expectations

But I expect, you expect, we expect

Oh, I wish I had no expectations

I wish I could get through your head

With no confrontation (confrontations)

I really wish we could talk about it instead (instead)

All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side

And you're in the same fucking bed

Wish I had no expectations (no)

But I expect, you expect, we expect

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Artis: Lauren Jauregui

Album: Expectations

Penghargaan: Teen Choice Award untuk Choice Single, Female Artist

Fakta di balik lagu Expectations - Lauren Jauregui

Expectations adalah single solo pertama Lauren Jauregui setelah dirinya memutuskan untuk hengkang dari grup vokal wanita Fifth Harmony.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 24 Oktober 2018 dan bergenre R&B.



Lagu ini ditulis sendiri oleh Jauregui dengan produksi yang dikerjakan oleh Kid Harpoon.

Berdasarkan liriknya, lagu ini mengisahkan tentang hubungan yang tidak responsif dan asumsi yang dilontarkan orang-orang untuk mencoba mengubah hubungan mereka.



Sedangkan untuk video klipnya, menampilkan klip bernuansa hitam dan putih, untuk menggambaran dua sisi berbeda yang diperlihatkan Jauregui sebagai model dalam video klip tersebut.

Berkat itu, lagu ini berhasil menuai respons positif dari para pendengar. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***