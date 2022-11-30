Lirik Lagu Expectations - Lauren Jauregui dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Expectations - Lauren Jauregui
Up in bed, all alone
Wondering where you've been
Ten past three
I know the club closed at 2 AM
I've already been through about seven scenarios
'Bout what it was that changed your mind
Knowing very well that you told me you'd come home
And it happens every time
Wish I had no expectations
I wish that I could get it through your head
With no confrontation
I really wish we could talk about it instead
All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side
And you're in the same fucking bed
Wish I had no expectations
But I expect, you expect, we expect
No, I don't mean to pry
I don't need no play by play (nah)
All I need from your side is for you to communicate
Respect for my time, respect for my space, respect for my energy
'Cause I've been waiting here all night for you to warm me up
And you haven't once thought of me
Wish I had no expectations
I really wish that I could get it through your head
With no confrontation
I really wish we could talk about it instead
All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side
And you're in the same fucking bed
Wish I had no expectations
But I expect, you expect, we expect
Oh, I wish I had no expectations
I wish I could get through your head
With no confrontation (confrontations)
I really wish we could talk about it instead (instead)
All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side
And you're in the same fucking bed
Wish I had no expectations (no)
But I expect, you expect, we expect
Credit
Dirilis: 2018
Artis: Lauren Jauregui
Album: Expectations
Penghargaan: Teen Choice Award untuk Choice Single, Female Artist
Fakta di balik lagu Expectations - Lauren Jauregui
Expectations adalah single solo pertama Lauren Jauregui setelah dirinya memutuskan untuk hengkang dari grup vokal wanita Fifth Harmony.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 24 Oktober 2018 dan bergenre R&B.
Lagu ini ditulis sendiri oleh Jauregui dengan produksi yang dikerjakan oleh Kid Harpoon.
Berdasarkan liriknya, lagu ini mengisahkan tentang hubungan yang tidak responsif dan asumsi yang dilontarkan orang-orang untuk mencoba mengubah hubungan mereka.
Sedangkan untuk video klipnya, menampilkan klip bernuansa hitam dan putih, untuk menggambaran dua sisi berbeda yang diperlihatkan Jauregui sebagai model dalam video klip tersebut.
Berkat itu, lagu ini berhasil menuai respons positif dari para pendengar. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
