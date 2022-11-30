Lirik Lagu On Guard - Lauren Jauregui feat 6LACK dan Fakta di Baliknya
Feel it with the instinct
Cosmic intuition
I know the truth before it's given
I can read it in your feelings
Take some patience and persistence
Timing the precision
My trust is not easily given
You gotta wait on my permission
To open me up
Take a look under my heart
Run your hands over my scars
Maybe too much
So I gotta see who you are
Before you inspire the art
So calm down
There's no need to rush now
Won't let it go too far
On guard
Staying on guard
Gotta watch out for my heart
Never really know someone, one
So I'll keep a distance between
The thought of you and me
Never really know someone, one, one
Yeah (never really know someone, one)
Yeah
You tell me not to block my blessings
But I'm blessed on my own
I use my breakups to get in the zone
You don't wanna be a song
Don't be the reason I'm here all alone
I know not to make a person my home
My guard up like Floyd, up like North, uptight boy
I can't do it if it don't bring me the utmost joy like, ah, ah
So on guard
Staying on guard
Gotta watch out for my heart
Never really know someone
'Til you really know someone
You just wanna hold someone
You been missed
East Atlanta Love letter
Then I duck off quick
Fall in love with some deep end shit
Don't try to rush, you break my heart, baby
'Cause my defense's lit, yeah
On guard (on guard)
Staying on guard (yeah, guard)
Gotta watch from my heart
Never really know someone, one
So I'll keep (I'll keep) a distance between (a distance between)
The thought of you and me
Never really know someone, one, one (oh, one)
One
You never really know someone
Credit
Album: PRELUDE
Artis: Lauren Jauregui
Artis unggulan: 6lack
Dirilis: 2021
Fakta di balik lagu On Guard - Lauren Jauregui feat 6LACK
On Guard merupakan salah satu lagu dari mini album Prelude, proyek studio debut solo Lauren Jauregui.
Lagu ini dirilis oleh Attunement Records dan AWAL sebagai single ketiga proyek tersebut pada 3 November 2021 dan ditulis secara eksklusif oleh Lauren dan 6lack.
Kemudian, diproduseri oleh Jahaan Sweet dan Quasi Nelson.
Lagu ini terinspirasi kala Jauregui tengah merenungi perjalanan kisah cintanya selama ini.
