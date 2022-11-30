Lirik Lagu On Guard - Lauren Jauregui feat 6LACK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feel it with the instinct

Cosmic intuition

I know the truth before it's given

I can read it in your feelings

Take some patience and persistence

Timing the precision

My trust is not easily given

You gotta wait on my permission

To open me up

Take a look under my heart

Run your hands over my scars

Maybe too much

So I gotta see who you are

Before you inspire the art

So calm down

There's no need to rush now

Won't let it go too far

On guard

Staying on guard

Gotta watch out for my heart

Never really know someone, one

So I'll keep a distance between

The thought of you and me

Never really know someone, one, one

Yeah (never really know someone, one)

Yeah

You tell me not to block my blessings

But I'm blessed on my own

I use my breakups to get in the zone

You don't wanna be a song

Don't be the reason I'm here all alone

I know not to make a person my home

My guard up like Floyd, up like North, uptight boy

I can't do it if it don't bring me the utmost joy like, ah, ah

So on guard

Staying on guard

Gotta watch out for my heart

Never really know someone

'Til you really know someone

You just wanna hold someone

You been missed

East Atlanta Love letter

Then I duck off quick

Fall in love with some deep end shit

Don't try to rush, you break my heart, baby

'Cause my defense's lit, yeah

On guard (on guard)

Staying on guard (yeah, guard)

Gotta watch from my heart

Never really know someone, one

So I'll keep (I'll keep) a distance between (a distance between)

The thought of you and me

Never really know someone, one, one (oh, one)

One

You never really know someone

Credit

Album: PRELUDE

Artis: Lauren Jauregui

Artis unggulan: 6lack

Dirilis: 2021

Fakta di balik lagu On Guard - Lauren Jauregui feat 6LACK

On Guard merupakan salah satu lagu dari mini album Prelude, proyek studio debut solo Lauren Jauregui.

Lagu ini dirilis oleh Attunement Records dan AWAL sebagai single ketiga proyek tersebut pada 3 November 2021 dan ditulis secara eksklusif oleh Lauren dan 6lack.

Kemudian, diproduseri oleh Jahaan Sweet dan Quasi Nelson.

Lagu ini terinspirasi kala Jauregui tengah merenungi perjalanan kisah cintanya selama ini.