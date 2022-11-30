Lirik Lagu Thats the Way Love Goes - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thats the Way Love Goes - Janet Jackson
Like a moth to a flame
Burned by the fire
My love is blind
Can't you see my desire
That's the way love goes
Like a moth to a flame
Burned by the fire
My love is blind
Can't you see my desire
That's the way
Like a moth to a flame
Burned by the fire
That's the way
My love is blind
Can't you see my desire
That's the way love goes
Like a moth to a flame
Burned by the fire
That's the way love goes
My love is blind
Can't you see my desire
That's the way, that's the way love goes
Come with me, don't you worry
I'm gonna make you crazy
I'll give you the time of your life
I'm gonna take you places
You've never been before
And you'll be so happy that you came
Oh I'm gonna take you there, ooh
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
Don't mind if I light candles
I like to watch us playin'
Baby I've got on what you like
Come closer baby closer
Reach out and feel my body
I'm gonna give you all my love
Oh sugar don't you hurry
You've got me here all night
Just close your eyes and hold on tight
Oh baby don't stop don't stop
Go deeper, baby, deeper
You feel so good, I'm gonna cry
Oh, I'm gonna take you there, ooh
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
Don't you know
Like a moth to a flame
Burned by the fire
My love is blind
Can't you see my desire
Like a moth to a flame
Burned by the fire
My love is blind
Can't you see my desire
That's the way
That's the way love goes
That's the way
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love goes
That's the way love
That's the way love
That's the way love
That's the way love
That's the way love
That's the way love
That's the way love goes
Dirilis: 1993
Album: Janet
Artis: Janet Jackson
Fakta
Janet Damita Jo Jackson lahir pada 16 Mei 1966 yang merupakan seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, aktris, dan penari Amerika.
Dia terkenal karena rekamannya yang inovatif, suara dan koreografinya menjadi katalis dalam pertumbuhan MTV.
Konten lirik yang berfokus pada isu-isu sosial dan pengalaman hidup menetapkan reputasinya sebagai panutan bagi kaum muda.
