Lirik Lagu Thats the Way Love Goes - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thats the Way Love Goes - Janet Jackson

Like a moth to a flame

Burned by the fire

My love is blind

Can't you see my desire

That's the way love goes

Like a moth to a flame

Burned by the fire

My love is blind

Can't you see my desire

That's the way

Like a moth to a flame

Burned by the fire

That's the way

My love is blind

Can't you see my desire

That's the way love goes

Like a moth to a flame

Burned by the fire

That's the way love goes

My love is blind

Can't you see my desire

That's the way, that's the way love goes

Come with me, don't you worry

I'm gonna make you crazy

I'll give you the time of your life

I'm gonna take you places

You've never been before

And you'll be so happy that you came

Oh I'm gonna take you there, ooh

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

Don't mind if I light candles

I like to watch us playin'

Baby I've got on what you like

Come closer baby closer

Reach out and feel my body

I'm gonna give you all my love

Oh sugar don't you hurry

You've got me here all night

Just close your eyes and hold on tight

Oh baby don't stop don't stop

Go deeper, baby, deeper

You feel so good, I'm gonna cry

Oh, I'm gonna take you there, ooh

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

Don't you know

Like a moth to a flame

Burned by the fire

My love is blind

Can't you see my desire

Like a moth to a flame

Burned by the fire

My love is blind

Can't you see my desire

That's the way

That's the way love goes

That's the way

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love goes

That's the way love

That's the way love

That's the way love

That's the way love

That's the way love

That's the way love

That's the way love goes



Dirilis: 1993

Album: Janet

Artis: Janet Jackson

Fakta

Janet Damita Jo Jackson lahir pada 16 Mei 1966 yang merupakan seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, aktris, dan penari Amerika.

Dia terkenal karena rekamannya yang inovatif, suara dan koreografinya menjadi katalis dalam pertumbuhan MTV.

Konten lirik yang berfokus pada isu-isu sosial dan pengalaman hidup menetapkan reputasinya sebagai panutan bagi kaum muda.