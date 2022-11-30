Lirik Lagu YESTODAY - NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

I have been looking for my job lately
Cause I had no dream maybe
Gyegiga dwen gyegin manatji nae sanghwangeul boni
Mushidanghajin anchiman but I act like I do
All of my problem neowa meoreojige dwen gyegido
Nae sangsanggwaneun dareun sesange angwa bakk
Pipyehaejin jeongshingwa nae heotalhan maeum
Geureon nal neon neul eotteokedeun kkeulgo garyeo haetji
Eojji neon irido ganghal suga itneun geonji uh
Yokshimman chaeugi bappatji nan
Ireotteon geotto cham manasseo nan
Gudi honjaga dweneun bangshigi yuilhage anjeonggameul judeora
Hagon gutge mitgoseo deuryeosseotne an joeun beoreuseul
Burn out seontaegira hwakshinhaetteon mideumi
Nayakhadaneun tteuseun anini
Eojeye neowa nareul beorigo
Oneulnare nareul mandeul geonikkan
Don’t killing my vibe cause this is me
Broken heart oh apawado
Dashi doragal su eopneun iyagi
I jjalbeun kkum oh neoye gieok
Itji mothal geotman gateun oneuldo
Da naeirimyeon yesterday
Okay back inside my 156 bus
Kinda feel like thinking back ppareugedo ganeun time
Uri salmeul sowondongjeoncheoreom deonjyeonogo tteonagatteon geuttaega gieokna
Boy didn’t know a lot, I think I’m still the same
Ajik tamsaek jungin naye galaxy nado molla naye screen
Shiseondeul sogeseo heoujeokgeorineun ge deo shimhaejigo
Haetbitboda spotlighteul deo batneun everyday
Makes me think about how
Raebi ije naye new 156
For the future traded yesterday nan ajik
Chueogi nal mandeureottamyeon geu ttaeye uriro oneureul mandeureo
I hope you like it where I’m now
Broken heart oh apawado
Dashi doragal su eopneun iyagi
I jjalbeun kkum oh neoye gieok
Itji mothal geotman gateun oneuldo
Da naeirimyeon yesterday
Do you think about me too?
Do you always cry? When it rains
When the pains come in shame
When the fame is a jade and I’m born to be made
But the cost of the fade I’ve got quickly to shade
Ever quickly to hate burning like a serenade
Burning like my hurricanes
When you said it was wrong
Even if there is a right
Now I can only dream about you holding me tight
Can you hold me tight?
Broken heart oh jiwobwado
Nae mam gipsugi saegyeojin iyagi
I jjalbeun kkum oh jinan chueok
Itji mothal geotman gatdeon shigandeul
Sojunghaetteon yesterday
Naeirimyeon yesterday
Sorry that I walked away
Naeirimyeon yesterday
Sojunghaetteon yesterday
