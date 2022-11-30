Lirik Lagu YESTODAY - NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 November 2022, 03:35 WIB
Music video "YESTODAY" - NCT.
Music video "YESTODAY" - NCT. /

YESTODAY - NCT

I have been looking for my job lately
Cause I had no dream maybe
Gyegiga dwen gyegin manatji nae sanghwangeul boni
Mushidanghajin anchiman but I act like I do
All of my problem neowa meoreojige dwen gyegido
Nae sangsanggwaneun dareun sesange angwa bakk
Pipyehaejin jeongshingwa nae heotalhan maeum
Geureon nal neon neul eotteokedeun kkeulgo garyeo haetji
Eojji neon irido ganghal suga itneun geonji uh
Yokshimman chaeugi bappatji nan
Ireotteon geotto cham manasseo nan
Gudi honjaga dweneun bangshigi yuilhage anjeonggameul judeora
Hagon gutge mitgoseo deuryeosseotne an joeun beoreuseul
Burn out seontaegira hwakshinhaetteon mideumi
Nayakhadaneun tteuseun anini
Eojeye neowa nareul beorigo
Oneulnare nareul mandeul geonikkan
Don’t killing my vibe cause this is me

Broken heart oh apawado
Dashi doragal su eopneun iyagi
I jjalbeun kkum oh neoye gieok
Itji mothal geotman gateun oneuldo
Da naeirimyeon yesterday

Okay back inside my 156 bus
Kinda feel like thinking back ppareugedo ganeun time
Uri salmeul sowondongjeoncheoreom deonjyeonogo tteonagatteon geuttaega gieokna
Boy didn’t know a lot, I think I’m still the same
Ajik tamsaek jungin naye galaxy nado molla naye screen
Shiseondeul sogeseo heoujeokgeorineun ge deo shimhaejigo
Haetbitboda spotlighteul deo batneun everyday
Makes me think about how
Raebi ije naye new 156
For the future traded yesterday nan ajik
Chueogi nal mandeureottamyeon geu ttaeye uriro oneureul mandeureo
I hope you like it where I’m now

Broken heart oh apawado
Dashi doragal su eopneun iyagi
I jjalbeun kkum oh neoye gieok
Itji mothal geotman gateun oneuldo
Da naeirimyeon yesterday

Do you think about me too?
Do you always cry? When it rains
When the pains come in shame
When the fame is a jade and I’m born to be made
But the cost of the fade I’ve got quickly to shade
Ever quickly to hate burning like a serenade
Burning like my hurricanes
When you said it was wrong
Even if there is a right
Now I can only dream about you holding me tight
Can you hold me tight?

Broken heart oh jiwobwado
Nae mam gipsugi saegyeojin iyagi
I jjalbeun kkum oh jinan chueok
Itji mothal geotman gatdeon shigandeul
Sojunghaetteon yesterday
Naeirimyeon yesterday
Sorry that I walked away
Naeirimyeon yesterday
Sojunghaetteon yesterday

Credit

Artis: NCT, NCT U

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
2

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Longsor Terjang Desa Cibodas Lembang, Warga Harus Tempuh Jalur Alternatif Berikut
6

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Waspadai Dampak Sesar Lembang bagi Bandung Raya, Fisikawan Teoritis Sarankan Bangun Bunker Anti-Kiamat
8

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
9

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
10

Raffi Ahmad Ramai Dikecam karena Akui Jadi EO Relawan Jokowi di GBK

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Kolesterol, Diabetes, dan Darah Tinggi Sembuh, Minum Ramuan Tumbuhan Ini Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar

Kolesterol, Diabetes, dan Darah Tinggi Sembuh, Minum Ramuan Tumbuhan Ini Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar

30 November 2022, 04:19 WIB

Media Blora

Jangan Cemas! Terus Berusaha untuk Kisah Asmara Anda - Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 30 November 2022

Jangan Cemas! Terus Berusaha untuk Kisah Asmara Anda - Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 30 November 2022

30 November 2022, 04:17 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Mantan IPA dan IPS S2

Jadwal Acara GTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Mantan IPA dan IPS S2

30 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Banjarmasin - Jakarta Tanggal 30 November 2022, Terdapat 7 Waktu Keberangkatan

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Banjarmasin - Jakarta Tanggal 30 November 2022, Terdapat 7 Waktu Keberangkatan

30 November 2022, 04:14 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 30 November 2022 - Pebisnis akan lebih Produktif Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 30 November 2022 - Pebisnis akan lebih Produktif Hari Ini

30 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Nasional Bulan Desember 2022: Hari Libur dan Peristiwa Penting di Bulan Ini

Kalender Nasional Bulan Desember 2022: Hari Libur dan Peristiwa Penting di Bulan Ini

30 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Hingga Radha Krishna

Jadwal Acara ANTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Hingga Radha Krishna

30 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tunisia Vs Perancis

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tunisia Vs Perancis

30 November 2022, 04:09 WIB

Cilacap Update

Ini 20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kotawaringin Timur Kalimantan Tengah Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek?

Ini 20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kotawaringin Timur Kalimantan Tengah Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek?

30 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Project A Part II Hingga Mujizat Masih Ada

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Project A Part II Hingga Mujizat Masih Ada

30 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Rabu 30 November 2022: Libra Hati-Hati Orang Ketiga, Sagitarius Segera Punya Pacar, Scorpio?

Ramalan Zodiak Rabu 30 November 2022: Libra Hati-Hati Orang Ketiga, Sagitarius Segera Punya Pacar, Scorpio?

30 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022 di SCTV: Tunisia vs Prancis 

Jadwal Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Rabu 30 November 2022 di SCTV: Tunisia vs Prancis 

30 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Braven Hingga Meet The Parents

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 30 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Braven Hingga Meet The Parents

30 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

E Pemilik CV Samudera Chemical Menghilang, E Masuk Daftar Pencarian Orang

E Pemilik CV Samudera Chemical Menghilang, E Masuk Daftar Pencarian Orang

30 November 2022, 03:57 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Kopi Viral. Insert Dan Film Bioskop Braven

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Kopi Viral. Insert Dan Film Bioskop Braven

30 November 2022, 03:50 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

UMK Purwokerto 2023 Capai Angka Segini, Ikuti UMK Jawa Tengah 2023 diumumkan Ganjar tanggal 28 November 2022?

UMK Purwokerto 2023 Capai Angka Segini, Ikuti UMK Jawa Tengah 2023 diumumkan Ganjar tanggal 28 November 2022?

30 November 2022, 03:39 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara Mentari TV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Tayo The Little Bus, Madun, Indonesia Pintar

Jadwal Acara Mentari TV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Tayo The Little Bus, Madun, Indonesia Pintar

30 November 2022, 03:36 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitanya, 6 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Rabu 30 November 2022;

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitanya, 6 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Rabu 30 November 2022;

30 November 2022, 03:34 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

30 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal tvOne Hari Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Indonesia Bussines Forum, Ragam Perkara, dan Sidik Jari

Jadwal tvOne Hari Rabu, 30 November 2022 Ada Indonesia Bussines Forum, Ragam Perkara, dan Sidik Jari

30 November 2022, 03:22 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Virgo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Semua Uang Anda Tidak akan Habis

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Virgo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Semua Uang Anda Tidak akan Habis

30 November 2022, 03:17 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 2022 Ada Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 30 November 2022 2022 Ada Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera

30 November 2022, 03:17 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Leo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Anda Mendapat Banjir Penghormatan

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Leo Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Anda Mendapat Banjir Penghormatan

30 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap Disertai Dengan Hari, Pasaran dan Wuku 

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap Disertai Dengan Hari, Pasaran dan Wuku 

30 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Indramayu Hits

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Cancer Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Keuangan Anda Mungkin Mencapai Puncak

RAMALAN ! Zodiak Cancer Besok 1 Desember 2022 : Keuangan Anda Mungkin Mencapai Puncak

30 November 2022, 03:13 WIB
x