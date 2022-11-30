Lirik Lagu YESTODAY - NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

YESTODAY - NCT

I have been looking for my job lately

Cause I had no dream maybe

Gyegiga dwen gyegin manatji nae sanghwangeul boni

Mushidanghajin anchiman but I act like I do

All of my problem neowa meoreojige dwen gyegido

Nae sangsanggwaneun dareun sesange angwa bakk

Pipyehaejin jeongshingwa nae heotalhan maeum

Geureon nal neon neul eotteokedeun kkeulgo garyeo haetji

Eojji neon irido ganghal suga itneun geonji uh

Yokshimman chaeugi bappatji nan

Ireotteon geotto cham manasseo nan

Gudi honjaga dweneun bangshigi yuilhage anjeonggameul judeora

Hagon gutge mitgoseo deuryeosseotne an joeun beoreuseul

Burn out seontaegira hwakshinhaetteon mideumi

Nayakhadaneun tteuseun anini

Eojeye neowa nareul beorigo

Oneulnare nareul mandeul geonikkan

Don’t killing my vibe cause this is me

Broken heart oh apawado

Dashi doragal su eopneun iyagi

I jjalbeun kkum oh neoye gieok

Itji mothal geotman gateun oneuldo

Da naeirimyeon yesterday

Okay back inside my 156 bus

Kinda feel like thinking back ppareugedo ganeun time

Uri salmeul sowondongjeoncheoreom deonjyeonogo tteonagatteon geuttaega gieokna

Boy didn’t know a lot, I think I’m still the same

Ajik tamsaek jungin naye galaxy nado molla naye screen

Shiseondeul sogeseo heoujeokgeorineun ge deo shimhaejigo

Haetbitboda spotlighteul deo batneun everyday

Makes me think about how

Raebi ije naye new 156

For the future traded yesterday nan ajik

Chueogi nal mandeureottamyeon geu ttaeye uriro oneureul mandeureo

I hope you like it where I’m now

Broken heart oh apawado

Dashi doragal su eopneun iyagi

I jjalbeun kkum oh neoye gieok

Itji mothal geotman gateun oneuldo

Da naeirimyeon yesterday

Do you think about me too?

Do you always cry? When it rains

When the pains come in shame

When the fame is a jade and I’m born to be made

But the cost of the fade I’ve got quickly to shade

Ever quickly to hate burning like a serenade

Burning like my hurricanes

When you said it was wrong

Even if there is a right

Now I can only dream about you holding me tight

Can you hold me tight?

Broken heart oh jiwobwado

Nae mam gipsugi saegyeojin iyagi

I jjalbeun kkum oh jinan chueok

Itji mothal geotman gatdeon shigandeul

Sojunghaetteon yesterday

Naeirimyeon yesterday

Sorry that I walked away

Naeirimyeon yesterday

Sojunghaetteon yesterday

Credit

Artis: NCT, NCT U