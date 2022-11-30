Lirik Lagu Spit - Kittie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coward!
Spit! i think i'll spit
For all those girls
Who speak contradiction
The guy who crept through the shadows everday
To clutch his own conclusion
Watch all the blood
As it drips from your veins you coward
Godspeed, may your death come quickly
I think i'll take this hate and spit, spit
Now as it's passed onto the next one
I feel a bloodrush come right over me
You know you will never be right
In the eyes of the ones who know
You trusted the devil
And she will betray you
Low
Why do i get shit all the time
From you men
You are swine
You think dick is the answer
But its not {x2}
Credit
Artis: Kittie
Album: Spit
Penulis lagu: Fallon Bowman, Tanya Candler, Mercedes Lander, dan Morgan Lander
Rilis: 11 Januari 2000
