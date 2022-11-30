Lirik Lagu Spit - Kittie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Spit - Kittie

Coward!

Spit! i think i'll spit

For all those girls

Who speak contradiction

The guy who crept through the shadows everday

To clutch his own conclusion

Watch all the blood

As it drips from your veins you coward

Godspeed, may your death come quickly

I think i'll take this hate and spit, spit

Now as it's passed onto the next one

I feel a bloodrush come right over me

You know you will never be right

In the eyes of the ones who know

You trusted the devil

And she will betray you

Low

Why do i get shit all the time

From you men

You are swine

You think dick is the answer

But its not {x2}

Credit

Artis: Kittie

Album: Spit

Penulis lagu: Fallon Bowman, Tanya Candler, Mercedes Lander, dan Morgan Lander

Rilis: 11 Januari 2000