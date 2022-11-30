Lirik Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor
Low, a part of me now.
A palm to my mouth.
I said it, almost.
Snow, brother I'll bet it all gold.
Shudder with blood in my nose.
I had it, almost.
Don't go, you're half of me now,
But I'm hardly stood proud,
I said it, almost.
Oh, I've been low, but dammit I bet it don't show,
It was heaven a moment ago,
I had it, almost.
We had it, almost.
I can't seem to let myself leave you,
But I can't breathe anymore.
I can't seem to not need to need you,
And I can't breathe anymore.
Credit
Artis: Novo Amor
Penulis lagu: Ali John Meredith-Lacey
