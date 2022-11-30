Lirik Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor

Low, a part of me now.

A palm to my mouth.

I said it, almost.

Snow, brother I'll bet it all gold.

Shudder with blood in my nose.

I had it, almost.

Don't go, you're half of me now,

But I'm hardly stood proud,

I said it, almost.

Oh, I've been low, but dammit I bet it don't show,

It was heaven a moment ago,

I had it, almost.

We had it, almost.

I can't seem to let myself leave you,

But I can't breathe anymore.

I can't seem to not need to need you,

And I can't breathe anymore.

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor

Penulis lagu: Ali John Meredith-Lacey