Lirik Lagu Detroit Rock City - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Detroit Rock City dari KISS

I feel uptight on a Saturday night

Nine o'clock, the radio's the only light

I hear my song and it pulls me through

Comes on strong, tells me what I got to do

I got to

Get up

Everybody's gonna move their feet

Get down

Everybody's gonna leave their seat

You gotta lose your mind in Detroit Rock City

Get up

Everybody's gonna move their feet

Get down

Everybody's gonna leave their seat

Getting late

I just can't wait

Ten o'clock and I know I gotta hit the road

First I drink, then I smoke

Start the car, and I try to make the midnight show

Get up

Everybody's gonna move their feet

Get down

Everybody's gonna leave their seat

Moving fast, down 95

Hit top speed, but I'm still moving much too slow

I feel so good, I'm so alive

Hear my song playin' on the radio

It goes

Get up

Everybody's gonna move their feet

Get down

Everybody's gonna leave their seat

You gotta lose your life in Detroit Rock City

Twelve o'clock, I gotta rock

There's a truck ahead, lights staring at my eyes

Oh my God, no time to turn

I got to laugh 'cause I know I'm gonna die

Why?