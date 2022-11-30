Lirik Lagu Detroit Rock City - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Detroit Rock City dari KISS
I feel uptight on a Saturday night
Nine o'clock, the radio's the only light
I hear my song and it pulls me through
Comes on strong, tells me what I got to do
I got to
Get up
Everybody's gonna move their feet
Get down
Everybody's gonna leave their seat
You gotta lose your mind in Detroit Rock City
Get up
Everybody's gonna move their feet
Get down
Everybody's gonna leave their seat
Getting late
I just can't wait
Ten o'clock and I know I gotta hit the road
First I drink, then I smoke
Start the car, and I try to make the midnight show
Get up
Everybody's gonna move their feet
Get down
Everybody's gonna leave their seat
Moving fast, down 95
Hit top speed, but I'm still moving much too slow
I feel so good, I'm so alive
Hear my song playin' on the radio
It goes
Get up
Everybody's gonna move their feet
Get down
Everybody's gonna leave their seat
You gotta lose your life in Detroit Rock City
Twelve o'clock, I gotta rock
There's a truck ahead, lights staring at my eyes
Oh my God, no time to turn
I got to laugh 'cause I know I'm gonna die
Why?
