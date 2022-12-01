Lirik Lagu Oasis – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oasis – EXO

Hwaryeohaetdeon modeun ge

Nal yuhokadeut ieojin

Geugonmani sesangui

Jeonbuin julman arasseo

Geochireojin sum

Haedabeul chatgi bappeun nun

Mallaganeun nae ipsul

Kkeuteopsi ieojin I gil urin

Jogeum deo meolli deo meolli

Adeukan I gireul ttara

Runnin' I'm runnin'

Chasing the sun

Gin harureul

Run Run Run Run

Mandeureojin giren gyeolguk modu

Kkeuchi itdaneun geol arabeorin

Naege mundeuk dabeul doemutdeut

Ne meotdaero ga

Guji meomchujineun ma

Banghyang ttawin jaejima

Hemaelsurok mogi ta yeah yeah

Bulge muldeun desert

Neomeo oasiseu chaja naseo

Jogeum deo meolli deo meolli

Adeukan I gireul ttara

Runnin' I'm runnin'

Chasing the sun

Gin harureul

Run Run Run Run

Urin deo meolli deo meolli

Gan jeok eomneun gireul chaja

Runnin' I'm runnin'

Chasing the sun

Yeah I'm on the road

Boda meon geugoseul deo

Naneun galmanghaneun geol

Tadeureo gal mongmareume nan oh

Jogeum deo meolli deo meolli

Adeukan I gireul ttara

Runnin' I'm runnin'

Chasing the sun

Gin harureul

Run Run Run Run

Urin deo meolli deo meolli

Gan jeok eomneun gireul chaja

Runnin' I'm runnin'

Chasing the sun

Yeah I'm on the road