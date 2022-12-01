Lirik Lagu Oasis – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oasis – EXO
Hwaryeohaetdeon modeun ge
Nal yuhokadeut ieojin
Geugonmani sesangui
Jeonbuin julman arasseo
Geochireojin sum
Haedabeul chatgi bappeun nun
Mallaganeun nae ipsul
Kkeuteopsi ieojin I gil urin
Jogeum deo meolli deo meolli
Adeukan I gireul ttara
Runnin' I'm runnin'
Chasing the sun
Gin harureul
Run Run Run Run
Mandeureojin giren gyeolguk modu
Kkeuchi itdaneun geol arabeorin
Naege mundeuk dabeul doemutdeut
Ne meotdaero ga
Guji meomchujineun ma
Banghyang ttawin jaejima
Hemaelsurok mogi ta yeah yeah
Bulge muldeun desert
Neomeo oasiseu chaja naseo
Jogeum deo meolli deo meolli
Adeukan I gireul ttara
Runnin' I'm runnin'
Chasing the sun
Gin harureul
Run Run Run Run
Urin deo meolli deo meolli
Gan jeok eomneun gireul chaja
Runnin' I'm runnin'
Chasing the sun
Yeah I'm on the road
Boda meon geugoseul deo
Naneun galmanghaneun geol
Tadeureo gal mongmareume nan oh
Jogeum deo meolli deo meolli
Adeukan I gireul ttara
Runnin' I'm runnin'
Chasing the sun
Gin harureul
Run Run Run Run
Urin deo meolli deo meolli
Gan jeok eomneun gireul chaja
Runnin' I'm runnin'
Chasing the sun
Yeah I'm on the road
