Lirik Lagu Wicked Games - Kiana Lede dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wicked Games dari Kiana Lede

You love to be a troublemaker

Leaving now then fuck me later

It's always later, later, later

And I let you come back 'cause sticking 'round is in my nature

And tolerating bad behaviour

You know that I do that

You love that I do that

You, you know my weaknesses

You banking a break of my rules

Yes, you take advantage, know how to manage my whole fucking planet

You've been playing wicked games

You know what to do to me

I tried to stay steady

I'ma leave but you try to make me misbehave

Fucking up my energy

One day I'll be over all them wicked games, yeah

Always show up when I'm fiending

And in the moment it's appealing

But you're so good disappearing

And I'm just so bad at the truth

You know my weaknesses

You banking a break of my rules

Yes, you take advantage, know how to manage my whole fucking planet

You've been playing wicked games

And you know what to do to me

I tried to stay steady

I'ma leave but you try to make me misbehave

Fucking up my energy

One day I'll be over all them wicked games, yeah, yeah

I keep holding on

I keep holding on

Wonder who you are without all the games, yeah, yeah

I keep holding on (you been playing games

I keep holding on (I'm making mistakes)

Wonder who you are without all them games, yeah (please don't do that, yeah)

I keep holding on (you been playing games

I keep holding on (I'm making mistakes)

Wonder who you are without all them games, yeah (please don't do that, don't do that)

I keep holding on (I Keep holding on)

I keep holding on

Wonder who you are without all them games, yeah

You've been playing wicked games

And you know what to do to me, yeah

I tried to stay steady

I'ma leave but you try to make me misbehave

Fucking up my energy

One day I'll be over all them wicked games, yeah, yeah