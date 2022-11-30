Lirik Lagu Wicked Games - Kiana Lede dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wicked Games dari Kiana Lede
You love to be a troublemaker
Leaving now then fuck me later
It's always later, later, later
And I let you come back 'cause sticking 'round is in my nature
And tolerating bad behaviour
You know that I do that
You love that I do that
You, you know my weaknesses
You banking a break of my rules
Yes, you take advantage, know how to manage my whole fucking planet
You've been playing wicked games
You know what to do to me
I tried to stay steady
I'ma leave but you try to make me misbehave
Fucking up my energy
One day I'll be over all them wicked games, yeah
Always show up when I'm fiending
And in the moment it's appealing
But you're so good disappearing
And I'm just so bad at the truth
You know my weaknesses
You banking a break of my rules
Yes, you take advantage, know how to manage my whole fucking planet
You've been playing wicked games
And you know what to do to me
I tried to stay steady
I'ma leave but you try to make me misbehave
Fucking up my energy
One day I'll be over all them wicked games, yeah, yeah
I keep holding on
I keep holding on
Wonder who you are without all the games, yeah, yeah
I keep holding on (you been playing games
I keep holding on (I'm making mistakes)
Wonder who you are without all them games, yeah (please don't do that, yeah)
I keep holding on (you been playing games
I keep holding on (I'm making mistakes)
Wonder who you are without all them games, yeah (please don't do that, don't do that)
I keep holding on (I Keep holding on)
I keep holding on
Wonder who you are without all them games, yeah
You've been playing wicked games
And you know what to do to me, yeah
I tried to stay steady
I'ma leave but you try to make me misbehave
Fucking up my energy
One day I'll be over all them wicked games, yeah, yeah
