Lirik Lagu Smile On My Face – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Smile On My Face – EXO

Eoryeomputhan gieoge

Geumajeodo ijen kkwae huimihae

Ireumjocha jal tteooreuji ana

Geunareun neomu ttoryeothande

Eojjeomyeon neon heartbreaker

Nae mameul apeuge haetdeon ge bunmyeonghande

Ireoke amureochi aneun nal bomyeon

Ijen da gwaenchaneungabwa

Geuraetdeon neol uyeonhi majuchin geoya

Hayake ichyeojin neoneun tto geureoke

Seuchyeo jinaganeun baramcheoreom neon

Sarajyeoga jayeonseure

I did it all with a smile on my face

Nae gieoge sarajin heunjeokdeuri

Naege dasi doraolkkabwa

Useumyeo dasi dollyeobonaelge

I did it all with a smile on my face

Amudo apahaji anado dwae

Meoreojyeoganeun neol butjapji ana

Nan useumyeo neol tteonabonae

With a smile on my face

Hanchameul meonghani seoseo

Jeomanchi meoreojyeogan neol barabone

Wae ireoneunji nado ihaega andwae

Neol bonaetdeon geunalcheoreom

Mureosseo iyuga mwoni

Amu mal eopsi nal kkok anajwotgo

Geuge uriui kkeuchin geol arasseo

Geureoke meoreojyeogan neo

Sasil neoe daehan modeun geon seonmyeonghae

Ne ireum nunbit maltukkaji modeun ge

Saranghaetdeon gieok maeum gipsugi

Mudeodullae jayeonseure

I did it all with a smile on my face

Nae gieoge sarajin heunjeokdeuri

Naege dasi doraolkkabwa

Useumyeo dasi dollyeobonaelge

I did it all with a smile on my face

Amudo apahaji anado dwae

Meoreojyeoganeun neol butjapji ana

Nan useumyeo neol tteonabonae

With a smile on my face

Wonhandamyeon na isseulge isseulge

Yeogi idaero na isseulge naega isseulge

Penyanyi: EXO