Lirik Lagu Smile On My Face – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Smile On My Face – EXO
Eoryeomputhan gieoge
Geumajeodo ijen kkwae huimihae
Ireumjocha jal tteooreuji ana
Geunareun neomu ttoryeothande
Eojjeomyeon neon heartbreaker
Nae mameul apeuge haetdeon ge bunmyeonghande
Ireoke amureochi aneun nal bomyeon
Ijen da gwaenchaneungabwa
Geuraetdeon neol uyeonhi majuchin geoya
Hayake ichyeojin neoneun tto geureoke
Seuchyeo jinaganeun baramcheoreom neon
Sarajyeoga jayeonseure
I did it all with a smile on my face
Nae gieoge sarajin heunjeokdeuri
Naege dasi doraolkkabwa
Useumyeo dasi dollyeobonaelge
I did it all with a smile on my face
Amudo apahaji anado dwae
Meoreojyeoganeun neol butjapji ana
Nan useumyeo neol tteonabonae
With a smile on my face
Hanchameul meonghani seoseo
Jeomanchi meoreojyeogan neol barabone
Wae ireoneunji nado ihaega andwae
Neol bonaetdeon geunalcheoreom
Mureosseo iyuga mwoni
Amu mal eopsi nal kkok anajwotgo
Geuge uriui kkeuchin geol arasseo
Geureoke meoreojyeogan neo
Sasil neoe daehan modeun geon seonmyeonghae
Ne ireum nunbit maltukkaji modeun ge
Saranghaetdeon gieok maeum gipsugi
Mudeodullae jayeonseure
I did it all with a smile on my face
Nae gieoge sarajin heunjeokdeuri
Naege dasi doraolkkabwa
Useumyeo dasi dollyeobonaelge
I did it all with a smile on my face
Amudo apahaji anado dwae
Meoreojyeoganeun neol butjapji ana
Nan useumyeo neol tteonabonae
With a smile on my face
Wonhandamyeon na isseulge isseulge
Yeogi idaero na isseulge naega isseulge
Penyanyi: EXO
Artikel Pilihan