Lirik Lagu Smile On My Face – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 Desember 2022, 02:21 WIB
EXO.
EXO. /

Lirik Lagu Smile On My Face – EXO

Eoryeomputhan gieoge
Geumajeodo ijen kkwae huimihae
Ireumjocha jal tteooreuji ana
Geunareun neomu ttoryeothande
Eojjeomyeon neon heartbreaker
Nae mameul apeuge haetdeon ge bunmyeonghande
Ireoke amureochi aneun nal bomyeon
Ijen da gwaenchaneungabwa

Geuraetdeon neol uyeonhi majuchin geoya
Hayake ichyeojin neoneun tto geureoke
Seuchyeo jinaganeun baramcheoreom neon
Sarajyeoga jayeonseure

I did it all with a smile on my face
Nae gieoge sarajin heunjeokdeuri
Naege dasi doraolkkabwa
Useumyeo dasi dollyeobonaelge
I did it all with a smile on my face
Amudo apahaji anado dwae
Meoreojyeoganeun neol butjapji ana
Nan useumyeo neol tteonabonae
With a smile on my face

Hanchameul meonghani seoseo
Jeomanchi meoreojyeogan neol barabone
Wae ireoneunji nado ihaega andwae
Neol bonaetdeon geunalcheoreom
Mureosseo iyuga mwoni
Amu mal eopsi nal kkok anajwotgo
Geuge uriui kkeuchin geol arasseo
Geureoke meoreojyeogan neo

Sasil neoe daehan modeun geon seonmyeonghae
Ne ireum nunbit maltukkaji modeun ge
Saranghaetdeon gieok maeum gipsugi
Mudeodullae jayeonseure

I did it all with a smile on my face
Nae gieoge sarajin heunjeokdeuri
Naege dasi doraolkkabwa
Useumyeo dasi dollyeobonaelge
I did it all with a smile on my face
Amudo apahaji anado dwae
Meoreojyeoganeun neol butjapji ana
Nan useumyeo neol tteonabonae
With a smile on my face

Wonhandamyeon na isseulge isseulge
Yeogi idaero na isseulge naega isseulge

Penyanyi: EXO

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
3

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
4

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Iran vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
7

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
8

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Prancis di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Usai Gugat Cerai, Bupati Purwakarta Blak-blakan Sindir Dedi Mulyadi: Sia Teh Teu Boga Kaera
10

Aksi Injak Jersey Viral di Media Sosial, Lionel Messi Diburu oleh Raja Tinju Dunia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

1 Desember 2022, 02:55 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

1 Desember 2022, 02:50 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

1 Desember 2022, 02:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

7 Tempat Wisata di Kabupaten Demak Jawa Tengah Yang Sudah Tergali Maupun Yang Belum Terkenal

7 Tempat Wisata di Kabupaten Demak Jawa Tengah Yang Sudah Tergali Maupun Yang Belum Terkenal

1 Desember 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Puteri dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Puteri dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

1 Desember 2022, 02:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 02:24 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 02:21 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

1 Desember 2022, 02:20 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 02:14 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Live Streaming Pertandingan Saudi Arabia vs Mexico di Piala Dunia 2022: Saleh Al Shehri Siap-siap

Link Live Streaming Pertandingan Saudi Arabia vs Mexico di Piala Dunia 2022: Saleh Al Shehri Siap-siap

1 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Link Live Streaming Polandia Vs Argentina di Piala Dunia 2022: Tonton Gratis Di Sini Bukan di Yalla Shoot

Link Live Streaming Polandia Vs Argentina di Piala Dunia 2022: Tonton Gratis Di Sini Bukan di Yalla Shoot

1 Desember 2022, 02:02 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 28 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 28 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

1 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

GRATIS! Link Live Streaming Poland vs Argentina Hingga Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022

GRATIS! Link Live Streaming Poland vs Argentina Hingga Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022

1 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Kamis , 1 Desember 2022, Barru Serta 8 Wilayah Lainnya, Hujan Pagi Hingga Dini Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Kamis , 1 Desember 2022, Barru Serta 8 Wilayah Lainnya, Hujan Pagi Hingga Dini Hari

1 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

1 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup C Polandia vs Argentina, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup C Polandia vs Argentina, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

1 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Live Streaming GRATIS Nonton Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022, Tata Martino: Kami Masih Miliki

Link Live Streaming GRATIS Nonton Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022, Tata Martino: Kami Masih Miliki

1 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022 Arab Saudi vs Meksiko Hari Ini, Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung

LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022 Arab Saudi vs Meksiko Hari Ini, Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung

1 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Polandia, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

LINK LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Polandia, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

1 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup C Arab Saudi vs Meksiko, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup C Arab Saudi vs Meksiko, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

1 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

7 Tempat Wisata di Kabupaten Kudus Jawa Tengah Yang Indah dan Menentramkan Serta Menyejukkan

7 Tempat Wisata di Kabupaten Kudus Jawa Tengah Yang Indah dan Menentramkan Serta Menyejukkan

1 Desember 2022, 01:35 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Arab Saudi vs Meksiko Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Arab Saudi vs Meksiko Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

1 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Live Streaming Gratis  Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi akan Bekobar di Lapangan

Link Live Streaming Gratis  Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi akan Bekobar di Lapangan

1 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Link Live Streaming Arab Saudi VS Meksiko pada Laga Terakhir Grup C FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Link Live Streaming Arab Saudi VS Meksiko pada Laga Terakhir Grup C FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

1 Desember 2022, 01:22 WIB

Media Pakuan

Link Live Streaming Polandia VS Argentina, Pertandingan Terakhir Grup C FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Link Live Streaming Polandia VS Argentina, Pertandingan Terakhir Grup C FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

1 Desember 2022, 01:15 WIB
x