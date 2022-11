Lirik Lagu One 4 U - Realestk dan Fakta di Baliknya

One 4 U - Realestk

And I just wanna know yeah what you're sayin'

Baby, why you always playin'?

With my heart, from the start

And you're leavin' me, oh, baby

I just wanna show you all of me

Baby, put all of your trust in me

'Cause I'm waitin', I'm patient

For all of your love

Take your time with me, oh

And where you always stay, I'll go

I just wanna know

Can I be the one for you?

One for you?

Can I be, be, be the one for you?

Can I be the one for you?

Baby, are you gonna choose me?

Baby, do you wanna lose me tonight?

All of my company

Always wanna run away from me

But I'm tryin' to keep you close, girl

And I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)

I will care for you

I just wanna know

Can I (will I) be the one for you?

One for you?

Can I be, be, be the one for you?

Credit

Album: One 4 U