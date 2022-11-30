Lirik Lagu Percent Tint - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

5% Tint - Travis Scott
Who’s that creeping through my window?
Before you come outside, i got the m4
Took her to the endzone from the ends, though
Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more
Wanna hit the jack, then what you call for?
All that out-your-name sh-t, that ain’t called for, mm
Who that creepin’? know the tint is dark (five percent)
All that fall-in-love sh-t, got it kevin hart (yeah, yeah)
All that speed and fly sh-t, we might teleport, yuh (skrr, skrr)
All that cop a rack sh-t, i might clip a sarge, yuh (twelve)
Keep bouncin’ that -ss, you just might get award, yeah
If she bad, she get a p-ss into the tour (p-sses yeah)
I pick through the family, grab the bad sister like janet
Opps outside, don’t panic
Gotta switch, gotta change up transit
Still jump around, move antsy
And i still don’t like sh-t fancy
Up late feelin’ real chancy
They outside really tryna end me, yeah
Who’s that creeping through my window? (my window)
Before you come outside, i got the m4 (m4)
Took her to the endzone from the ends, though (yah)
Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more (eah)
Wanna hit the jack, then what you call for? (yah)
All that out-your-name sh-t, that ain’t called for (yah)
Who the f-ck is this?
Met somebody baby mama inside of the vip
While i’m tryna tip
Shawty said she holding, got a razor in her lip
Mix my cup and twist one up, i love that ratchet sh-t
She like “i-i-iced out wrist, iced out, iced out wrist” (iced out wrist)
F-ck don’t kiss, f-ck, she f-ck don’t kiss (mwah)
Look like friends, but she say they twins (twins)
Jump right in, there’s leg room in this benz (leg room in this benz)
Ten miles to the crib, you know that’s deep (deep, yeah)
I think there’s someone out there watching me, yeah
Who’s that creeping through my window? (my window, who?)
Before you come outside, i got the m4 (m4)
Took her to the end zone from the ends, though (yeah)
Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more (lick)
Wanna hit the jack, then what you call for? (yah, jack)
All that out your new sh-t, that ain’t called for (yah)
Who’s that creeping through my window?
Before you come outside, i got the m4
Took her to the end zone from the ends, though
Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more
Credit
Artikel Pilihan