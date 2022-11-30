Lirik Lagu Percent Tint - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

5% Tint - Travis Scott

Who’s that creeping through my window?

Before you come outside, i got the m4

Took her to the endzone from the ends, though

Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more

Wanna hit the jack, then what you call for?

All that out-your-name sh-t, that ain’t called for, mm

Who that creepin’? know the tint is dark (five percent)

All that fall-in-love sh-t, got it kevin hart (yeah, yeah)

All that speed and fly sh-t, we might teleport, yuh (skrr, skrr)

All that cop a rack sh-t, i might clip a sarge, yuh (twelve)

Keep bouncin’ that -ss, you just might get award, yeah

If she bad, she get a p-ss into the tour (p-sses yeah)

I pick through the family, grab the bad sister like janet

Opps outside, don’t panic

Gotta switch, gotta change up transit

Still jump around, move antsy

And i still don’t like sh-t fancy

Up late feelin’ real chancy

They outside really tryna end me, yeah

Who’s that creeping through my window? (my window)

Before you come outside, i got the m4 (m4)

Took her to the endzone from the ends, though (yah)

Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more (eah)

Wanna hit the jack, then what you call for? (yah)

All that out-your-name sh-t, that ain’t called for (yah)

Who the f-ck is this?

Met somebody baby mama inside of the vip

While i’m tryna tip

Shawty said she holding, got a razor in her lip

Mix my cup and twist one up, i love that ratchet sh-t

She like “i-i-iced out wrist, iced out, iced out wrist” (iced out wrist)

F-ck don’t kiss, f-ck, she f-ck don’t kiss (mwah)

Look like friends, but she say they twins (twins)

Jump right in, there’s leg room in this benz (leg room in this benz)

Ten miles to the crib, you know that’s deep (deep, yeah)

I think there’s someone out there watching me, yeah

Who’s that creeping through my window? (my window, who?)

Before you come outside, i got the m4 (m4)

Took her to the end zone from the ends, though (yeah)

Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more (lick)

Wanna hit the jack, then what you call for? (yah, jack)

All that out your new sh-t, that ain’t called for (yah)

Who’s that creeping through my window?

Before you come outside, i got the m4

Took her to the end zone from the ends, though

Know i love to smoke, you love to lick more

