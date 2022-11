Lirik Lagu Cannibal - Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cannibal dari Kesha

Rah!

(Rah!) I have a heart, I swear I do

But just not, baby, when it comes to you

I get so hungry when you say you love me

(Hush!) if you know what's good for you

I think you're hot, I think you're cool

You're the kinda guy I'd stalk in school

But now that I'm famous, you're up my anus

Now I'm gonna eat you, fool

I eat boys up, breakfast and lunch

Then when I'm thirsty, I drink their blood

Carnivore, animal, I am a cannibal

I eat boys up, you better run

I am cannibal (cannibal, cannibal, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, I'll eat you up, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, cannibal, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, I'll eat you up)

Whenever you tell me I'm pretty

That's when the hunger really hits me

You're little heart goes pitter-patter

I want your liver on a platter

Use your finger to stir my tea

And for dessert I'll suck your teeth

Be too sweet and you'll be a goner

Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer

I eat boys up, breakfast and lunch

Then when I'm thirsty, I drink their blood

Carnivore, animal, I am a cannibal

I eat boys up, you better run

I am cannibal (cannibal, cannibal, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, I'll eat you up, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, cannibal, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, I'll eat you up)

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

Oh-oh-whoa-oh-whoa

I am cannibal (cannibal, cannibal, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, I'll eat you up, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, cannibal, I am)

I am cannibal (cannibal, I'll eat you up)