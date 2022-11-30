Lirik Lagu Say My Name - Bebe Rexha feat David Guetta dan J Balvin, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Penyanyi Bebe Rexha.
Penyanyi Bebe Rexha. /

Say My Name - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, dan J Balvin

You've been dressing up the truth
I've been dressing up for you
Then you leave me in this room, this room
Pour a glass and bite my tongue
You say I'm the only one
If it's true, then why you running, you running?

Ooh-woah-oah
If you're really being honest
If you really want this (ooh-woah-oah)
Why you acting like a stranger
What's with your behavior? (Ooh-woah-oah)

Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I am dying to believe you
I feel alone in your arms
I feel you breaking my heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you

Let me hear you

I got darkness in my head
Don't believe a word you said
Still I let you in my bed, my bed (yeah)
Got too many different sides
Got designer in your eyes
Something has to change tonight, tonight, tonight

Ooh-woah-oah
If you're really being honest
If you really want this (ooh-woah-oah)
Why you acting like a stranger
What's with your behavior? (Ooh-woah-oah)

Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you
Say my name, say my name
I am dying to believe you
I feel alone in your arms
I feel you breaking my heart
Say my name, say my name
If you love me, let me hear you

Yeah, yeah
Let me hear you
Yeah, woo, woo, woo
Let me hear you
Eres candela
Let me hear you
Pa' mi única nena

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

