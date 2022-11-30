Lirik Lagu Say My Name - Bebe Rexha feat David Guetta dan J Balvin, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Say My Name - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, dan J Balvin

You've been dressing up the truth

I've been dressing up for you

Then you leave me in this room, this room

Pour a glass and bite my tongue

You say I'm the only one

If it's true, then why you running, you running?

Ooh-woah-oah

If you're really being honest

If you really want this (ooh-woah-oah)

Why you acting like a stranger

What's with your behavior? (Ooh-woah-oah)

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

Say my name, say my name

I am dying to believe you

I feel alone in your arms

I feel you breaking my heart

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

Let me hear you

I got darkness in my head

Don't believe a word you said

Still I let you in my bed, my bed (yeah)

Got too many different sides

Got designer in your eyes

Something has to change tonight, tonight, tonight

Ooh-woah-oah

If you're really being honest

If you really want this (ooh-woah-oah)

Why you acting like a stranger

What's with your behavior? (Ooh-woah-oah)

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

Say my name, say my name

I am dying to believe you

I feel alone in your arms

I feel you breaking my heart

Say my name, say my name

If you love me, let me hear you

Yeah, yeah

Let me hear you

Yeah, woo, woo, woo

Let me hear you

Eres candela

Let me hear you

Pa' mi única nena