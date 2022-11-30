Lirik Lagu Acapella - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya
Used to be your baby, used to be your lady
Thought you were the perfect lover
All the harmony went fallin' out of key
So now you gotta find another
Now you're talkin' crazy, sayin' that you made me
Like I was your Cinderella
You and me are through though, watch me hit it solo
I'ma do it acapella, yeah
I'ma do it acapella, yeah
Once upon a time, I met the perfect guy
He had that Colgate smile, he had that suit and tie
Mama always said, "Get a rich boyfriend
You don't gotta love him, girl, you can pretend"
You bet I totes believed her, yeah, every word she said
Thought he was gluten-free, but all that I got was bread
Mama always said, "Nice guys finish last
Beat him at his own game, honey, take the cash"
Ooh, and what a lucky girl you will be
But no, he didn't do jack for me
I want a bean with the beanstalk
And if the magic ain't right, time to walk
Used to be your baby, used to be your lady
Thought you were the perfect lover
All the harmony went fallin' out of key
So now you gotta find another, yeah
Now you're talkin' crazy, sayin' that you made me
Like I was your Cinderella
You and me are through though, watch me hit it solo
I'ma do it acapella, yeah
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'ma do it acapella, yeah
Out on our first date, he took me gourmet
We hit that Olive Garden, my Little Italy
Daddy always said, "Let the gentleman pay
Never ever go Dutch at the buffet"
I saw his bad intention, he didn't wanna talk
He put the saucy on it, time to check my watch
Daddy always said, "Money can't buy class
You don't wanna get stuck takin' out trash"
Ooh, and yeah I guess it wasn't meant to be
Because he didn't do jack for me
I want a bean with the beanstalk
And if the magic ain't right, time to walk
