Lirik Lagu ABC's - K'naan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ABC's dari K'naan

Bundle up my whole style is so cold

I glow like old guys who go bald

My flow got no front in the vocal

Your flow got no button it's so old

I don't mean to sound like a showboat

But it's true my persona's no joke

I stepped into some kinda portal

I'm legend and sometimes I'm noble

I'm from the most risky zone, oh

No place is more shifty global

More pistols, Russian revolvers

We shootin' all that is normal

But it ain't just because we want to

We ain't got nowhere we can run to

Somebody please press the undo

They only teach us the things that guns do

They don't teach us the ABC's

We play on the hard concrete

All we got is life on the streets

All we got is life on the streets

They don't teach us the ABC's

We play on the hard concrete

All we got is life on the streets

All we got is life on the streets

Rock, you know my era

Be-boy seasoning, salt-n-pepa

Grown and sexy, come with the extra

Crushed up linen, fly like Cessna

This type brew, I gave it birth

Now it's time again to give it a verse

Jamaican born, not a fan of the ganja

Boulevard, Brooklyn to Somalia