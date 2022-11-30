Lirik Lagu Keep Me - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

So it's probably nothing
But it's been on my mind sometime
And I can't let it go
I know there's gotta be something
That I could say in time
But I can't find the words
Keep me, keep me on fire
Keep me, keep me on fire
A dose, a moment to live in
And I'm hoping it stays a while
In the space you were in
And I froze, and I reckon I missed it
When all of the rain came down
In the shape of everything
So keep me, keep me on fire
Keep me, keep me on fire
Keep me honest, keep me kind
Keep me as your finish line
Keep me, keep me on fire
