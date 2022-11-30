Lirik Lagu Keep Me - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keep Me - Novo Amor

So it's probably nothing

But it's been on my mind sometime

And I can't let it go

I know there's gotta be something

That I could say in time

But I can't find the words

Keep me, keep me on fire

Keep me, keep me on fire

A dose, a moment to live in

And I'm hoping it stays a while

In the space you were in

And I froze, and I reckon I missed it

When all of the rain came down

In the shape of everything

So keep me, keep me on fire

Keep me, keep me on fire

Keep me honest, keep me kind

Keep me as your finish line

Keep me, keep me on fire

