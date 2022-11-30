Lirik Lagu Carry You - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Torn down, full of aching
Somehow our youth would take the blame
Worn out, the way we let it stay
Taught how to celebrate it
All out, I'd replicate your pain
Climb down, if only for a taste
Hallowed, but hesitated
Shallow, but full in all your veins
Shadowed by every other weight
Hollow, a doubt can make it
Borrowed a love that never came
Followed in every other shade
Let it lead your love away
I never strayed
Let it bury you away
In all your blame, in all your pain
I will carry you always
Let it lead your love away
I never strayed
Let it bury you away
Fade me away, I won't ever be the same
Fade me away, I won't ever be the same
Fade me away, I won't ever be the same
