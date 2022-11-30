Lirik Lagu Carry You - Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Carry You - Novo Amor

Torn down, full of aching

Somehow our youth would take the blame

Worn out, the way we let it stay

Taught how to celebrate it

All out, I'd replicate your pain

Climb down, if only for a taste

Hallowed, but hesitated

Shallow, but full in all your veins

Shadowed by every other weight

Hollow, a doubt can make it

Borrowed a love that never came

Followed in every other shade

Let it lead your love away

I never strayed

Let it bury you away

In all your blame, in all your pain

I will carry you always

Let it lead your love away

I never strayed

Let it bury you away

Fade me away, I won't ever be the same

Fade me away, I won't ever be the same

Fade me away, I won't ever be the same

