Euphor - Novo Amor

Seek

Vowing on

Vanish antler

Valley born

Weak

Phosphor jump

Under other

Lining numb

Leak seal, euphor lost

Bleak, heal, you forewarn

Bliss

Buoying blood

Trigger ether

Sink above

Rose

Burning cuff

Cipher rapture

Seared on

Hold your charm

Hold your charm

Hold your charm

Hold your charm

Hold your charm

Hold your charm

Hold your charm

Leak seal, euphor lost

Bleak, heal, you forewarn

