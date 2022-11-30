Lirik Lagu Epitaph - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Epitaph dari King Cr

Lirik Lagu King Crimson - Epitaph

The wall on which the prophets wrote

Is cracking at the seams

Upon the instruments of death

The sunlight brightly gleams

When every man is torn apart

With nightmares and with dreams

Will no one lay the laurel wreath

The silence drowns the screams

Confusion will be my epitaph

As I crawl, a cracked and broken path

If we make it, we can all sit back and laugh

But I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Between the iron gates of fate

The seeds of time were sown

And watered by the deeds of those

Who know and who are known

Well, knowledge is a deadly friend

When no one sets the rules

The fate of all mankind I fear

Is in the hands of fools

The wall on which the prophets wrote

Is cracking at the seams

Upon the instruments of death

The sunlight brightly gleams

When every man is torn apart

With nightmares and with dreams

Will no one lay the laurel wreath

When silence drowns the screams

Confusion will be my epitaph

As I crawl, a cracked and broken path

And if we make it, we can all sit back and laugh

But I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Crying!

Crying!

Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Yes, I fear tomorrow I'll be crying

Crying!

Crying!

Credit