Lirik Lagu Timeless – NCT U dan Fakta di Baliknya

Timeless – NCT U
Kkumil geoya
Gieok sok moseub geudaero
Nae nunape nega meomchwo isseo
Isanghaji
Geu oraen shigan dwiedo
Nae shimjangeun geunareul banbokhae
Du nuneul gameumyeon
Gieogeun eoneusae
Uril dashi geugoseuro deryeoga
Oneureun kkok malhaeya hal tende
Soril nael suga eopseo
Soneul ppeodeo neol jabeuryeo haedo
Mamdaero andwae
Sueopshi yeonseubhan
Ajik neol saranghae
Kkeutkkeutnae hajil mothae
Neol bonaemyeon an doel tende
I hyeonshil gateun kkumeseo kkae
Agmong gateun harureul tto samkyeo
But which is real?
Nega eopneun nae sesange
Naege jueojin geon neol kkumkkuneun geotppun
Du nuneul gameumyeon
Gieogeun eoneusae
Uril dashi geugoseuro deryeoga
