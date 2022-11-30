Lirik Lagu Timeless – NCT U dan Fakta di Baliknya

Timeless – NCT U

Kkumil geoya

Gieok sok moseub geudaero

Nae nunape nega meomchwo isseo

Isanghaji

Geu oraen shigan dwiedo

Nae shimjangeun geunareul banbokhae

Du nuneul gameumyeon

Gieogeun eoneusae

Uril dashi geugoseuro deryeoga

Oneureun kkok malhaeya hal tende

Soril nael suga eopseo

Soneul ppeodeo neol jabeuryeo haedo

Mamdaero andwae

Sueopshi yeonseubhan

Ajik neol saranghae

Kkeutkkeutnae hajil mothae

Neol bonaemyeon an doel tende

I hyeonshil gateun kkumeseo kkae

Agmong gateun harureul tto samkyeo

But which is real?

Nega eopneun nae sesange

Naege jueojin geon neol kkumkkuneun geotppun

Du nuneul gameumyeon

Gieogeun eoneusae

Uril dashi geugoseuro deryeoga